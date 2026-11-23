LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nine in 10 Americans have overturned a logical decision based on a gut feeling at least once, according to new research exploring the nation's relationship with superstition.The study, commissioned by Ignition Poker, surveyed 1,000 US adults and found that 90% have followed an unexplained hunch when making a decision. Almost a third (30%) say they often or always overturn a logical decision based purely on their gut feeling.The findings form part of America's Superstition Index, which examined everyday habits including relying on lucky numbers, carrying lucky objects and avoiding important decisions on supposedly unlucky days.America's everyday superstitionsLucky numbers are among the most common habits identified by the research, with 30% of Americans often or always relying on one for passwords, lottery picks or important dates.Meanwhile, 21% regularly carry or consult a lucky object before an important moment, while 18% avoid major financial or travel decisions on days such as Friday the 13th or during Mercury retrograde.Superstitious habits also appear to overlap. Among Americans who always use a lucky number, 58% also often or always carry a lucky object, compared with just 2% of those who never use one.The generation most likely to believe in luckAmericans aged 25–34 emerged as the country's highest Superstition Score among the age groups surveyed with a score of 56 out of 100, compared with the national average of 39.The same age group also recorded the highest Bias Score for decision-making traps explored in the study, recording a Bias Score of 41 against the national average of 29.Almost half (48%) of 25–34-year-olds often or always use a lucky number, while 42% regularly carry a lucky object.The generational contrast is notable among over-55s, where just 21% often or always use a lucky number and 8% carry or consult a lucky object.The research also found that 32% of Americans often or always believe a run of bad luck is due to turn around.Research and methodologyCensuswide surveyed 1,000 nationally representative US adults aged 18+ between October 5 and 12, 2026. Percentages include respondents who answered "not sure".Relevant findings:●90% have overturned a logical decision based on a gut feeling at least once.●30% often or always overturn a logical decision based on a gut feeling.●30% often or always use a lucky number.●21% often or always carry or consult a lucky object.●18% often or always avoid major decisions on unlucky days.●58% of those who always use a lucky number also often or always carry a lucky object, compared with 2% of those who never use one.●The 25–34 age group recorded a Superstition Score of 56 and Bias Score of 41, against national averages of 39 and 29.The Superstition Score averages four reported habits, scored from never (0) to always (100): using a lucky number, avoiding major decisions on certain days, carrying or consulting a lucky object and overturning a logical decision based on a gut feeling.METHODOLOGYCensuswide surveyed 1,000 nationally representative US adults (18+) between October 5 and 12, 2026. Percentages are of all respondents, including those who answered“not sure”.Superstition Score: the average of four habits (using a lucky number, avoiding major decisions on certain days, carrying or consulting a lucky object, and overturning a logical decision on a gut feeling), scored from never (0) to always (100).Bias Score: the average share of people falling for four decision traps: paying to fix the failing car (sunk cost), getting the coin flip wrong (gambler's fallacy or streak thinking), backing the salesperson's hot streak (hot hand) and often or always believing bad luck is due to turn.The correlation (r) compares the two scores across 11 groups: two genders, five age bands and four regions. Decision satisfaction figures combine all five types of major decisions.

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Ignition Poker Study Finds 90% of Americans Have Followed a Gut Feeling News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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