TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Business Development Manager for RCR Industrial Flooring Brings an Architect's Eye, Technical Expertise, and Steady Accountability to Complex Industrial Projects NationwideDallas, Texas – Roxana Martinez is a Business Development Manager with RCR Industrial Flooring, where she specializes in industrial concrete and flooring systems for projects across the United States. Based in Dallas, she brings together a background in architecture, technical knowledge, and strategic business development. She works with general contractors, engineers, and project owners to deliver high-performance slab and flooring solutions designed to improve durability, efficiency, and long-term facility performance. Fluent in English and Spanish, she moves comfortably between teams, markets, and cultures.Roxana's connection to construction began long before her professional career. Raised in Mexico City, she was introduced to the industry through her family's business, which gave her an early, practical understanding of how projects come together. That foundation later evolved into a professional path with RCR. Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Architecture from Universidad de las Américas Puebla, along with studies at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, The University of Queensland, and the University of Maryland. When RCR expanded into the United States, she was selected to support and help drive that growth initiative, taking on responsibilities that reached beyond construction into client development and market strategy.Today, Roxana leads project pursuits and client relationships while overseeing estimating, technical proposals, and coordination efforts for complex industrial projects nationwide. Working closely with engineers and construction teams, she helps develop practical solutions that bring project goals, technical requirements, and execution strategies into alignment. Her skill set spans project estimating, budgeting, purchasing negotiation, and financial accounting, as well as design tools such as AutoCAD, Revit, Lumion, and Grasshopper, and the Procore project platform. This combination of design fluency and business discipline allows her to speak the language of architects, engineers, and owners alike.When she reflects on what has driven her success, Roxana points first to the people she has chosen to surround herself with. She has always been intentional about seeking strong mentors, both inside her company and beyond it. One of her most important mentors works in business development in an entirely different field, and that outside perspective has proven invaluable. Over the years, she has built a network of people who challenge her, push her, and believe in her. Alongside those relationships, she credits perseverance, having found that staying determined through difficult moments keeps things moving forward.The best career advice Roxana has received came first from her parents, who taught her that success is built on hard work, discipline, integrity, and accountability, no matter the circumstances. They showed her that consistency and responsibility matter just as much as talent, and perhaps even more. Later, Christophe, one of the leaders at her company, added another layer to that understanding. Watching him lead with patience, approachability, and genuine investment in the people around him helped her see that the best leaders are not only competent but also trusted. That is the kind of leader she is working to become.For young women entering construction, Roxana's advice is direct: take the step and avoid overthinking it. Many women wait until they feel completely ready, and that moment rarely arrives. Nervousness, fear, and the sense of not being fully prepared are part of the process, and she encourages women to move forward anyway, since experience is the only real way in. She also urges them to take ownership of their development by seeking out training, placing themselves in the rooms where things happen, and investing in themselves before anyone else does. The women she admires most in the industry did not wait for permission and built their credibility one step at a time.Roxana speaks candidly about the challenges facing her field. The gender imbalance in construction remains very real, and she has attended industry events where women made up only a small fraction of the audience. In her view, women are not absent from the industry, but they are still asked to prove themselves again and again. At the same time, she sees this as exactly where the opportunity lies. More women are entering construction and stepping into leadership than ever before, and the industry is recognizing that diverse teams make better decisions and deliver better projects. With technology reshaping how the industry builds, she sees new doors opening every day.Two values guide Roxana's work and personal life. The first is congruence, the alignment between what a person says and what they do. When she commits to something, she follows through, a principle she was raised with and applies daily with her team, her clients, and the people in her personal life, the second is perseverance, shaped by periods when things were hard and stopping would have been easier. Together, keeping her word and refusing to give up form the foundation of everything she does.Roxana is an active participant in industry events and networking spaces, where she continues to build connections across the construction industry. In recognition of her leadership and impact, she was selected as a representative for Dallas in the Influential Women Network's 2026 edition. Looking ahead, her long-term goal is to grow into executive leadership, with aspirations of becoming a U.S. director for her company while continuing to advance innovation and collaboration in industrial construction.From her early days around her family's business in Mexico City to leading pursuits on industrial projects across the country, Roxana has built her career on preparation, integrity, and the courage to step forward before feeling fully ready. Through her work, her mentors, and her visible presence in a field still working toward balance, Roxana Martinez continues to show that strong foundations, in concrete and in careers, are built with commitment and follow-through.Learn More about Roxana Martinez:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Roxana Martinez, Builds Stronger Foundations for Industrial Construction Across the United States News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 09:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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