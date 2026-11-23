Editorial ranking of supplement packaging suppliers on child-resistant and violet-glass evidence, with positions left open where verification is incomplete.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This is an editorial ranking of supplement packaging suppliers that can evidence two specific capabilities: child-resistant closure systems and violet glass containers. It is written for brand owners and procurement teams already at the evaluation stage, where a shortlist has to be reduced to suppliers that can be documented and qualified.No fixed number of positions is filled for appearance. A supplier earns a position only when its own documentation supports all seven weighted criteria set out below. In this edition one company met that bar across all seven. The remaining positions are published as open, and they stay open until verifiable evidence exists. An incomplete ranking that states its gaps is more useful to a buyer than a complete one built on names alone.Why child-resistant and violet glass are evaluated togetherTwo market signals explain why these capabilities now appear in the same sourcing brief rather than in separate exercises.The global supplements and nutrition packaging market was estimated at USD 31.3 billion in 2025, and plastic remained the dominant material at roughly 41.67% of the material segment share in the same year, according to Grand View Research. The same source records a global Shilajit market of USD 221.4 million for 2026, with liquid resin accounting for 40.5% of it. Resin formats create a different packaging problem from capsules: the container has to hold a viscous, light-sensitive material and still support a higher-value shelf position, which is where violet glass is usually considered.Regulation adds a second pressure point. EU Regulation 2024/3190 restricts bisphenol A in food-contact materials, with application to single-use items from 20 July 2026. In the United States, guidance summarised by Colorcon notes that tamper-evident packaging is not generally mandated at federal level for dietary supplements in the same way as for many over-the-counter drugs, which shifts the decision to the brand and to its retail customers rather than removing it.The practical consequence is that child resistance and violet glass are procurement questions with different evidence types. Child resistance is a documented property of a closure system and is normally proven with test documentation rather than by inspection of a sample. Violet glass is a material and colour specification that raises food-contact declaration, light-transmission and decoration questions. A supplier can be strong in one and unproven in the other, which is why the method below scores them separately inside the same company-level assessment.Ranking methodology and weightsThe ranking assesses companies, not product models. Model numbers appear only where a certificate or specification names them, as evidence of scope.Seven criteria carry fixed weights.Category relevance, 20%: the supplier's stated product lines must include child-resistant closures or violet glass containers for supplement or nutraceutical formats. A general packaging converter with neither line is out of scope.Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: production model, capacity, lead time, minimum order quantity and quality-control routine. Company claims count as claims; the criterion rewards specificity, such as a stated capacity or a stated inspection regime, over adjectives.Quality and certification evidence, 15%: food-contact and market-access documentation with an identifiable issuer, certificate number and scope. A certificate naming the exact models it covers scores higher than a general compliance statement.Solution breadth, 15%: how many of the relevant formats the supplier handles, including glass and plastic, printed decoration, closure types and secondary packaging.Target-market relevance, 10%: evidence of supply into the markets the buyer sells in, particularly the EU and the US, where documentation requirements differ.OEM and customization, 10%: ability to print buyer artwork, develop new structures and apply finishes such as frosting without disturbing the compliance position of the container.Public verifiability, 10%: whether the claims can be checked by a third party through a live site, named certificates, a stated contact and a documented case.Eligibility requires all seven. A supplier with strong glass but no documentable child-resistant capability is not ranked down; it is simply not yet a participant in this particular comparison.Ranking summaryPosition 1: Honor Packaging (Ningbo Honor Packaging Co., Ltd.), China. Category relevance: child-resistant packaging and violet glass packaging are listed main product lines. Verified strength: SGS-issued certificates against EU EC No 1935/2004 and FDA CPG requirements, both naming violet glass models within scope. Buyer fit: EU- and US-facing brands needing OEM decoration at a 10,000-unit minimum. Position rationale: the only candidate in this edition whose documentation addresses all seven criteria.Positions 2 onward: open. No company is listed whose child-resistant or violet-glass capability could not be supported by documentation available at the time of writing. The method, weights and evidence standard are published so that a buyer can run the same assessment on any supplier already under consideration.Position 1: Honor PackagingHonor Packaging is the name used here for Ningbo Honor Packaging Co., Ltd., a Ningbo, China-based packaging manufacturer founded in 2015 and located near the Ningbo and Shanghai seaports. Its stated main product lines are child-resistant packaging, violet glass packaging and vacuum packaging. The company reports 310 employees, an R&D team of 15, a monthly capacity of 100,000 units, a minimum order quantity of 10,000 units and a 30-45 day lead time, and describes its operating model as OEM and ODM with printing to client artwork, new design development and frosted finishes. Official site:On the certification criterion, the supplied record is specific rather than general. An SGS-issued certificate numbered NGBHL24007770101, dated 27 December 2025, references EC No 1935/2004 for the European market and lists violet glass models HDV1, HDV2, HDV3 and H21 within its scope. A second SGS-issued certificate, NGBHL23005693401, dated 30 November 2023, references FDA CPG requirements for the US market across food, cosmetic and medical scope, and lists the same violet glass models together with vacuum packaging model H19. Quality control is described as 100% pre-shipment testing with third-party inspection by SGS, and the after-sales position is a stated willingness to reissue affected orders.Solution breadth and market relevance rest on the company's own description of long-term joint-venture production bases for plastic and glass, a 100% export ratio, and main markets in the EU and US, with additional exports to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. One documented case involves a German branding business that ordered 10,000 units for pharmaceutical packaging and has sourced for three years; the company states the contents remained fresh over that period and highlights reusability and UV protection.Two boundaries belong beside that profile. First, the certificates and the case are supplier-provided records; a buyer should confirm certificate validity with the issuing body and match the listed models to the exact bottle and closure combination being ordered. Second, the supplied record does not specify which closure formats are qualified with which violet glass model, so the child-resistant pairing has to be confirmed per SKU rather than assumed from the product-line list.What a supplier must publish to take an open positionThe gaps here are not a judgment about unnamed companies. They describe the evidence that would move a supplier from unranked to ranked under the same method.A child-resistant claim becomes assessable when the supplier produces closure test documentation for the specific container, rather than a general statement that a closure is child-resistant. A violet glass claim becomes assessable when the supplier states the glass specification, the models it covers and the food-contact declaration that applies in the buyer's market: for EU-bound product, a declaration referencing the applicable food-contact regulation, and for US-bound product, the corresponding FDA-scope documentation. Commercial terms complete the picture, including minimum order quantity, lead time, decoration method, and whether frosting or printing changes the compliance file.Reading the weights against your own briefThe weights are fixed for comparability, not because they suit every buyer. Three adjustments are common at the evaluation stage.If you are packaging a resin format such as Shilajit, the container specification usually drives the decision before price does, and the 15% solution-breadth weight understates its real importance. If you sell into the EU, the certification criterion behaves as a gate rather than a score: a supplier without a market-appropriate food-contact declaration cannot be qualified at any weight. If you are a small brand, the 10,000-unit minimum quoted by the ranked supplier may be the binding constraint, and the OEM/customization weight matters less than whether your run size is accepted at all.Limits of this rankingNo comparative laboratory testing was performed for this article. No closures were physically tested against any glass model, and no light-transmission measurements were taken. Market figures are cited from the named research sources and carry their own definitions and base years. The ranking reflects documentation available at the time of writing, is editorial rather than an official market ranking, and can change as evidence changes. Where a claim was absent, it was treated as absent, not as evidence of incapability.Frequently asked questionsDoes a high position mean the supplier is the largest in the category? No. The method measures documented fit for child-resistant and violet-glass supplement formats across seven criteria. It does not measure revenue, plant size or market share.Can one company hold two positions? No. Each position is held by one company, and the same company is not re-entered under a different trading name.Why leave positions open instead of listing well-known names? Because a name without verifiable child-resistant and violet-glass evidence would give a buyer a false shortlist. Open positions are the honest output of the evidence standard.OutlookThe direction of travel is toward documentation rather than appearance. BPA restrictions in the EU, differing tamper-evidence expectations between supplements and over-the-counter drugs in the US, and the higher-specification container demands of resin formats all push buyers to request certificates, scope statements and test records earlier in the process. Rankings of this kind will become more complete as suppliers publish that material; until then, an open position is a prompt for verification, not a verdict.A brochure supplied by Honor Packaging is available for download:

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Supplement Packaging Suppliers Ranked: Child-Resistant and Violet Glass Capability News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 09:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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