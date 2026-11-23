YARDLANDS by BEYOND Developments, a new USD 21.8 Billion city-scale destination on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

YARDLANDS set to welcome an estimated 300,000 residents and visitors annually

The masterplan will include approximately 4.8 million sq ft of commercial and office space, positioning YARDLANDS as an emerging business destination where productivity, innovation and wellbeing coexist

This new urban community spanning around 19 million sq ft of land will be completed by 2040

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BEYOND Developments today unveiled YARDLANDS, a new USD 21.8 Billion (AED 80 billion) city-scale destination on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The masterplan is the largest in the company's portfolio to date and will create a fully integrated urban destination, a city within a city, comprising 25,000 homes and expected to welcome an estimated 300,000 residents and visitors annually.YARDLANDS reflects BEYOND's commitment to developing destinations with lasting value and to playing a meaningful role in the continued growth of Dubai. The site will be designed as an integrated environment, bringing together homes, workplaces, schools, clinics, hotels, and retail, alongside wellness, sports and leisure facilities, public spaces and a landscaped network. A dedicated Sport Hub of approximately 92,000 sq ft, together with recreational spaces and outdoor activities, will make health and wellbeing part of everyday life. YARDLANDS will link to the expanding transport infrastructure that connects Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to Meydan, where the Dubai Metro Gold Line will meet Etihad Rail.YARDLANDS' integrated approach aligns with Dubai's wider urban development priorities, as outlined in the recently approved Urban Centres Development Plan. The plan emphasises bringing homes, workplaces and services closer together, improving connectivity and placing quality of life at the centre of urban growth.YARDLANDS extends BEYOND's portfolio, built since its launch in September 2024, to five masterplans and sixteen projects across key residential, commercial and mixed-use destinations in Dubai Maritime City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and at Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah.Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of BEYOND Developments, said:“When we launched BEYOND two years ago, we set out to bring design-led spaces and high-quality living experiences to a wider segment of the market. Our ambition was to create destinations that contribute meaningfully to the evolution of the urban environment through placemaking, while raising liveability standards in our cities for the decades to come.“The scale of the site will enable us to approach YARDLANDS as a complete city, with long-term planning centred on neighbourhoods, connectivity, landscape, public realm and the everyday experiences of the people who will live, work and spend time there.“We will directly develop more than half of YARDLANDS through a phased approach, in line with the disciplined pre-sales-led model on which we have built the business. The rest will be built by sub-developers within our masterplan, as part of our vision to create a fully integrated urban destination, a city within a city, with its own identity, rhythm and sense of belonging.”The masterplan will include approximately 4.8 million sq ft of commercial and office space, positioning YARDLANDS as an emerging business destination where productivity, innovation and wellbeing coexist. More than 900,000 sq ft of retail and F&B outlets will introduce immersive retail experiences, destination dining, while approximately 1.28 million sq ft of hospitality space will serve residents, businesses and visitors.Nature is woven throughout the masterplan, with more than 2 million sq ft of dedicated landscaped areas, shaded pedestrian routes, green corridors and biophilic architecture designed to connect people with their surroundings and encourage outdoor living. Movement has been integrated from the start, with an extensive network of over 25 km of cycling tracks that will be linked to Dubai's wider cycling network, allowing more than 200 km of uninterrupted riding as far as Al Qudra. With around 40 km of walking and jogging paths, pedestrian-friendly routes and buggy mobility, healthier routines and seamless connectivity are enabled across the destination.With YARDLANDS, BEYOND continues to shape Dubai's evolving landscape, creating a distinctive masterplanned district designed to enrich the way people live and become an enduring part of the city's future.- ENDS –About BEYOND DevelopmentsBEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, represents the next evolution in the UAE's real estate landscape. Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND creates destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony. Each development is envisioned as a living narrative, designed to inspire emotion, create meaningful connections, and elevate everyday life. Guided by five defining pillars of exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure, BEYOND shapes environments that endure, captivate, and reflect the essence of living boldly.

Wael Sarieddine

BEYOND Developments

+971551077949 ext.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BEYOND Developments Unveils USD 21.8 Billion YARDLANDS Masterplan Along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road News Provided By BEYOND Developments November 23, 2026, 09:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Social Media...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.