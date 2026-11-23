AR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Confidence Coach and Owner of Kasturi – Life and Confidence Coaching Blends Product Leadership, Sociology, and Coaching Expertise to Empower Women in Their Personal and Professional LivesBentonville, Arkansas – Kasturi Joglekar is the owner of Kasturi – Life and Confidence Coaching and a Staff Product Manager at Walmart, where she combines her expertise in leadership, technology, and personal development to create meaningful impact. Known to many as KJ, she works as a Life and Confidence Coach with individuals, particularly women, through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and seminars. Her programs are designed to build confidence, clarity, and self-trust. Her coaching practice focuses on mindset transformation, emotional clarity, and helping clients align their personal and professional goals with their authentic selves.Alongside her coaching practice, Kasturi has built nearly a decade of experience at Walmart managing people-focused products, developing strategic initiatives, and collaborating with cross-functional stakeholders to drive successful outcomes. Her academic foundation is rooted in the study of people and society. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Sophia College and a Master of Arts in Sociology from the University of Mumbai in 2004, followed by a second master's degree in Advertising and Marketing, completed in 2007. She is a certified coach through an ICF-accredited coaching program and is also a Certified SAFe Product Owner and Product Manager. She speaks English, Gujarati, Hindi, and Marathi.One of Kasturi's proudest moments came at her first major speaking engagement, delivered for Dress for Success before an audience of more than 300 people. She felt proud of what she had accomplished that day, and she was humbled and touched by the many attendees who approached her afterward to share how deeply her session had resonated with them. That experience affirmed the value of the message she brings to women and strengthened her commitment to sharing it.Kasturi attributes her success to staying true to who she is and embracing her work as an authentic reflection of her values and purpose. For her, coaching is not simply a business or an option but a way of life that allows her to express her true self. Walking away from it would mean stepping away from a part of herself, and that commitment continues to motivate and inspire her. She has found that when people align their actions with who they genuinely are and what they truly value, success tends to follow naturally.The best career advice Kasturi has received is to choose her battles wisely. Over time, she has learned to recognize which challenges are truly worth pursuing and which issues align with her core values and priorities. Not every disagreement or uncomfortable situation calls for a response or a fight. Understanding the difference between the battles that matter most and those that can be approached with flexibility has helped her become a more thoughtful, effective, and resilient professional.For young women considering a career in coaching, Kasturi encourages them to enter the field because they genuinely believe in the mission and purpose behind the work. In her experience, success comes from authenticity, commitment, and a true passion for making an impact, rather than from following trends or seeking recognition. She advises them to stay connected to their values, remain dedicated to their purpose, and focus on creating meaningful change for the people they serve.Kasturi sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as helping people, especially women, recognize the value of investing in themselves and their personal growth. Executives, leaders, and public figures often work with coaches to support their development, yet a broader understanding of coaching as a valuable resource has not fully reached everyday individuals. Many women still hesitate to prioritize themselves and their own growth. Kasturi views this as a significant opportunity to shift that mindset by empowering women to recognize their potential and embrace the support they need to thrive.Authenticity, self-expression, and empowerment are the values that guide Kasturi in both her work and personal life. She places importance on staying true to who she is and having the freedom and confidence to share her thoughts and perspectives. She also respects that differences of opinion are a natural and valuable part of growth. A firm believer that empowered women empower women, she extends that idea to people more broadly. In her view, true empowerment begins within, and only those who embrace their own strength and confidence can genuinely support and uplift those around them.Beyond her corporate role and coaching practice, Kasturi serves as the Education Lead on the board of Women in Technology Northwest Arkansas. She officially assumed that role after nearly two and a half years as a speaker with the organization. Through this work, she is committed to expanding access to technology education and inspiring more girls and women to explore opportunities in technology and leadership. She also volunteers with 2nd Story and the Taproot Foundation. Through her coaching, speaking, and service, she continues to inspire others to embrace confidence, recognize their potential, and create meaningful change.From product strategy to the workshop stage, Kasturi has built a career that brings strategy and heart together in service of others. Her journey shows how a clear sense of purpose and a commitment to authenticity can shape both a professional path and a meaningful mission. By helping women see their own worth and invest in their growth, Kasturi Joglekar is creating a lasting ripple of confidence, one that empowers women to lift up the people and communities around them.Learn More about Kasturi Joglekar:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Kasturi – Life and Confidence Coaching,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Kasturi Joglekar, Helps Women Build Confidence, Clarity, and Self-Trust Through Authentic Coaching News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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