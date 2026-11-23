Gudrun Thorgeirsdottir

With the final deadline approaching on 30th November, compensation specialist urges businesses to address the root causes of pay disparities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With just one week until the final deadline for Irish employers to publish and submit their 2026 gender pay gap reports, beqom, the market leader in compensation management, is urging employers to shift their focus from regulatory compliance to meaningful action on pay equity.As businesses prepare to publish and submit their gender pay gap reports by 30th November, beqom is calling on employers to look beyond the headline figures and examine the underlying factors contributing to pay disparities, from progression opportunities to inconsistent reward decisions.Under Ireland's gender pay gap reporting requirements, organisations with 50 or more employees must report differences in pay between male and female employees, explain the reasons for any gaps and outline measures to address them. For the first time in 2026, employers must also submit their information through the Government's central Gender Pay Gap Portal, alongside making their reports publicly available. The reporting deadline falls five months after each employer's chosen June snapshot date, with the end of November marking the latest possible date.Gudrun Thorgeirsdottir, co-founder of PayAnalytics by beqom, commented:“Gender pay gap reporting is an important starting point, but publishing the numbers alone won't close the gaps. Employers need to understand what's driving pay differences, whether that's progression opportunities, inconsistent reward decisions or other structural factors.“With greater pay transparency requirements on the horizon, businesses need to be able to explain how pay decisions are made and demonstrate that employees are being rewarded fairly. Those that take action now will be better placed to build trust with their workforce and prepare for the next wave of regulatory requirements.”Irish energy company ESB is among the organisations taking steps to strengthen pay transparency and equity beyond regulatory reporting. Working with beqom, ESB has introduced a new Total Rewards system to provide employees with clearer information about pay and reward, alongside achieving independent pay equity certification.Edel O'Gara, Reward Manager at ESB, commented:“At ESB, we are taking a proactive and integrated approach to pay transparency and pay equity. Our new Total Rewards system brings together clearer, more accessible information for employees with enhanced transparency around pay and reward. This is underpinned by our achievement of independent pay equity certification, providing external validation of our approach and establishing a standard that we are committed to maintaining. Together, these initiatives are helping us move beyond compliance and embed greater transparency, understanding and trust in how we reward our people.”The deadline also comes as employers across Europe prepare for the EU Pay Transparency Directive, which will introduce greater scrutiny of how organisations determine, communicate and justify pay decisions. For businesses, this means shifting the focus from simply identifying pay gaps to ensuring compensation practices are fair, consistent and transparent.beqom is encouraging employers to use the process as an opportunity to review how compensation decisions are made, identify areas for improvement and establish a more consistent approach to pay equity. Employers can explore beqom's EU Pay Transparency Directive tracker for the latest developments across Europe, and learn more about its pay equity and transparency solutions here.ENDSAbout beqombeqom is the market leader in compensation, built on explainable, human-controlled Intentional AI to help organizations make intelligent pay decisions that attract and retain top talent. beqom's PaySuite is the industry's only complete Pay Intelligence platform, unifying compensation, performance, pay equity, and transparency in one place. It ensures every reward strategy and execution is connected, compliant, and controllable. beqom helps organizations act locally, scale globally, simplify compliance, and turn compensation spend into a measurable business outcome. Trusted by 40+ S&P 500 companies, beqom governs pay for over five million employees.

Roseanna Lane

CommsCo

+44 7770 239888

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As Ireland's gender pay gap deadline looms, beqom urges employers to shift focus from reporting to action News Provided By CommsCo November 23, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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