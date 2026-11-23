Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Taiwan Weeks 2026 Records Nearly 40,000 in Attendance, Strengthens Global Capital Market Links

23.11.2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST

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TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Weeks 2026 recorded nearly 40,000 in cumulative attendance across 45 events, bringing together financial and industry representatives from around the world as Taiwan seeks to strengthen its capital markets and establish itself as a leading asset management and capital-raising hub in Asia. Held from November 3 to 13 under the theme "From Tech Island to Capital Hub," the second annual event brought together representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and other markets. Led by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and co-organized by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC), the program featured 12 core events and 33 supporting events covering asset management, innovative financing, and risk management. FSC Chairman Peng Jin-lung said Taiwan Weeks 2026 showcased progress in financial policy initiatives and strengthened links between international capital and industrial innovation, building on Taiwan's strengths in technology, private wealth, and capital markets. Advancing Asset Management Ambitions A key focus was Taiwan's progress in developing its Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC) initiative. The number of financial institutions approved to participate in pilot programs in the Kaohsiung Asset Management Zone increased from an initial 23 to 62 as Taiwan expands its wealth management services and financial product offerings. Discussions also explored ways to channel insurance capital into infrastructure and strategic industries and further develop Taiwan's bond market, targeting more than NT$3.8 trillion (US$115 billion) annually in bond issuance by 2030. The opening ceremony attracted more than 400 participants, with speakers from Nasdaq, Tokyo Stock Exchange, MediaTek, and Bloomberg sharing insights on global capital markets and artificial intelligence (AI), alongside a panel discussion on global ETF trends. Other discussions addressed developments in futures and derivatives markets, product innovation, global metals derivatives, and industry hedging needs, highlighting Taiwan's efforts to strengthen market risk management. Connecting Innovation and Capital An international innovation competition attracted 396 proposals from 23 countries, including 139 overseas submissions, representing more than one-third of the total. Projects covered emerging technologies including silicon photonics, quantum technologies, intelligent robotics, and generative AI. Through international competitions, industry exchanges, and investor networking, the program sought to connect startups with corporate partners and investors and expand their access to capital market financing. Discussions also highlighted the role of the Taiwan Innovation Board (tib) and other financing channels, including equity and debt markets, in supporting innovative companies at different stages of growth. Strengthening Market Resilience Sustainable finance, corporate governance, and financial resilience were also key themes across Taiwan Weeks 2026. The Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA) held its 25th Annual Conference in Taipei, returning to the city after 16 years and bringing together international institutional investors and corporate governance experts. Other forums addressed sustainability disclosures, ESG ratings, cybersecurity governance, and digital asset regulation, reflecting Taiwan's efforts to align its financial markets with international standards while supporting innovation and investor protection. The supporting events also covered ETFs, wealth management, AI applications, retirement investment, and impact investing. The FSC said it will continue to work with Taiwan's securities and futures institutions to advance financial market reforms, strengthen the regulatory framework, and deepen Taiwan's integration with global capital markets.



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