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ESPG AG invites to fourth Science Day in Ulm: Leading voices from business and academia share insights into how research creates value for the region

23.11.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST

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ESPG AG invites to fourth Science Day in Ulm: Leading voices from business and science share insights into how research creates value for the region

Cologne, 23 November 2026 – The European Science Park Group (ESPG), a real estate company specialising in science parks, invites guests to the Science Day at Science City Ulm on 3 December 2026, from 4pm. This is already the fourth event in the series. The Science Day looks beyond the individual property to the diverse requirements of a science and innovation location. The central question of the evening: what conditions do locations need so that companies and research institutions can unlock innovation together?

Dr Ralf Nöcker, CEO of ESPG AG, looks ahead to the upcoming Science Day: "On 3 December, leading experts in their fields will show how closely science, business and healthcare can come together in Ulm. The topics range from securing the future of the German hospital reform to the digital revolution in security. Their perspectives make clear how our science park, 'Science City', can contribute to the development of a science cluster: bringing together space, research and companies. Shared development emerges from this. We look forward to the presentations and the discussion with our guests."

How an innovation location takes shape: perspectives from practice and research

Five perspectives from project development, finance, technology and healthcare show which conditions matter for developing an innovation location.

Christian Bried of PEG Ulm Projektentwicklung, opens the Science Day with a look at the development and outlook of the science park. He says: "The Science City has made an important contribution to Ulm's economic development and will continue to do so in the future. PEG is proud to be able to actively and successfully support this development."

Patrick Zacher of Volksbank Ulm-Biberach considers how long-term value creation can grow from a scientific and entrepreneurial foundation. In his view: "Ulm and Neu-Ulm have a strong scientific and entrepreneurial base. The decisive task is to connect research, suitable land, skilled workers, infrastructure and financing in such a way that long-term value creation emerges in the region."

Hans-Peter Buschko of Western Digital focuses on the technical infrastructure behind artificial intelligence applications. "Data storage is the foundation of every AI data centre infrastructure. Companies such as Western Digital show that global innovation and industrial value creation can also be anchored in Germany. What matters is how we continue to build on this technological strength in the future."

Markus Herkersdorf of TriCAT speaks about the "value-creation booster virtual transformation" and the importance of exchange at the location. The science park is "an excellent place for productive exchange between science and business. A place where future-proof value creation takes place."

Healthcare is also part of the programme: Dr Simon Mayer of Ulm University Hospital addresses the transformation of maximum-care provision. "The hospital reform is fundamentally changing the framework conditions, and at the same time we must make our care resilient to crises. If science, business and hospitals work closely together here in Ulm, we can achieve both: securing care and advancing innovation."

Event information

Event: Science Day Ulm

Organiser: ESPG AG

Venue: Science Park Science City, Lise-Meitner-Str. 7/1, 89081 Ulm

Date and time: 3 December 2026, from 4pm

Registration: espg/de/registrierung

About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a property company specialising in science parks. The company focuses on developing science parks, predominantly occupied by tenants from forward-looking sectors such as the life sciences, green technologies and digital transformation, who benefit from being located close to one another and in the immediate vicinity of universities, hospitals and research centres. ESPG's portfolio already comprises 16 science parks across Europe, with a total area of 126,000 square metres. The sites are generally located outside major cities, in areas that are regarded as science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.

Press contact

Jan Hutterer

T +49 40 60 91 86 83

M +49 172 346 28 31

... 23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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