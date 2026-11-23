MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 23 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday condoled the tragic deaths of two Garhwal Rifles soldiers and their family members in a road accident in Gujarat's Kutch.

Seven people, including three children and two serving Indian Army personnel, were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck on the highway in Kutch late on Saturday night.

Taking to X, CM Dhami said, "The news of the untimely deaths of two Garhwal Rifles soldiers and members of their families in a devastating road accident in Kutch, Gujarat, is deeply distressing. This heart-wrenching accident has shaken us to the core. It is difficult to put this grief into words. The entire state stands with the affected families in this hour of sorrow."

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident, describing the news of the loss of life as "extremely painful" and heartbreaking.

He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength and patience for the bereaved families to bear with the loss, stating that all of Uttarakhand stands with the grieving families in this difficult hour.

According to police, the accident took place between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 21, when the car was travelling towards Bhuj from Khavda and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was severe enough to split the car into two, killing all seven occupants.

The deceased were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita (31) and their three-month-old daughter Sivika; Rajesh Singh Rawat (35) and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita; and Rinki Gosai (30) and her four-year-old daughter Vamika. All seven hailed from Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.

The two families had travelled to Kutch to visit the White Rann and were returning to Bhuj when the accident occurred. Negi and Rawat were serving in the Indian Army and were posted in Bhuj.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured would receive Rs 50,000.