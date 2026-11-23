MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), Nov 23 (IANS) A simmering feud between two of the CPI(M)'s senior-most leaders, both hailing from the party's traditional stronghold of Kannur, has reached a new level, with the party appointing a two-member commission to investigate the allegations exchanged between them.

The decision to constitute the commission comprising senior leaders K.N. Balagopal and T.P. Ramakrishnan was taken at the CPI(M) state secretariat meeting, following a written complaint by E.P. Jayarajan against P. Jayarajan.

Asked about the development, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan neither confirmed nor denied the appointment of the commission.

"There are things which will be discussed within the party and will be disclosed at the appropriate time," he told reporters.

The inquiry will cover the controversial Vaidekam resort issue involving E.P. Jayarajan, as well as allegations by him against P. Jayarajan over his alleged links with quotation gangs and groups involved in gold theft.

In his written complaint, E.P. Jayarajan has alleged that P. Jayarajan has links with quotation gangs operating in several districts of Kerala.

He has also claimed that there is substance to allegations of P. Jayarajan's links with gangs involved in gold theft and robbery.

The complaint further alleges that a social media group is functioning with P. Jayarajan's blessings to malign CPI(M) leaders through online platforms. E.P. has also raised allegations about P. Jayarajan's alleged links with a resort in Idukki, claiming its meetings are held in Dubai and that P. Jayarajan attends its board meetings.

On the other side, the commission will examine the allegations raised by P. Jayarajan regarding E.P.'s alleged investment in the Vaidekam resort, financial irregularities and questions relating to his assets.

The Vaidekam controversy first surfaced in 2022, when P. Jayarajan raised questions about E.P.'s alleged investment in the resort. E.P. had denied wrongdoing, saying his wife had invested money received on her retirement from government service.

The latest developments have put the spotlight on two powerful leaders from Kannur, a district that has long remained the CPI(M)'s strongest political bastion in Kerala.

The party will now have to deal with competing allegations involving two of its prominent leaders through an internal inquiry.