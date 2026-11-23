67 Year Old German National Found Dead Inside Hotel Room In Kolkata
German National Found Dead in Kolkata Hotel
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): A 67-year-old German national was found dead inside a hotel in Kolkata on Monday morning, police said. According to the Kolkata police, the deceased has been identified as Thomas Minten, who was in India on a tourist visa. His body was found inside the hotel at around 9:41 am in a decomposed condition. According to Kolkata Police, Minten arrived in Kolkata on November 21 and was scheduled to return to Berlin on November 25. He had reportedly gone sightseeing in the evening but returned midway around noon after feeling unwell. The body has been shifted to Kolkata Medical College for post-mortem examination. A homicide team is present at the spot, and police have initiated a probe into the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
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