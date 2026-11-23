France Pledges to Boost Indigenous Manufacturing in India Space Sector

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou on Monday reaffirmed France's commitment to expanding indigenous manufacturing in India's space sector, stating that Paris and New Delhi must "reinvent" their six-decade-old space partnership to tackle emerging global challenges through joint innovation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the fifth edition of the India International Space Conclave (IISC 2026) in New Delhi, where France is participating as the Guest of Honour, Mathou underscored that shared doctrines of strategic autonomy form the bedrock of bilateral ties.

"What is so special about our outstanding partnership is that at the core of our national security doctrine, we both share the concept of strategic autonomy. Strategic autonomy doesn't mean that you isolate yourself from your partners. On the contrary, it means that you build up your own capacity, your own analysis, your own decision-making process to be a useful and reliable partner," the French envoy said.

Highlighting French industry's long-standing alignment with India's domestic manufacturing push, Mathou noted that local production will remain central to future bilateral space projects. "The French approach has always been, whenever suitable, to offer as much indigenous production in India as possible. As a matter of fact, Make in India has been the reality for French industry for decades and is being continuously boosted. And it's exactly what we plan to do in the space sector," he stated.

Referring to high-level exchanges earlier this year, including the French President's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the G7 Summit and Bharat Innovates in June 2026, Mathou said bilateral cooperation has gained fresh momentum alongside the ongoing India-France Year of Innovation.

"It is now our responsibility not only to forge bilateral cooperation on what is important today, but also be capable of meeting the challenges ahead of us. To this end, it is essential to reinvent our cooperation to find new ways of building projects together, especially in the space sector," Mathou said.

"In a nutshell, innovation is at the very heart of the Indo-French partnership as reflected by the Indian-French year of innovation, which was launched at the beginning of this year by our two leaders."

Tracing the historic collaboration between France's space agency CNES and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the ambassador recalled that bilateral ties date back to the early 1960s, beginning with India's first sounding rocket launch from Thumba in Kerala in 1963 carrying a French payload, followed by joint work on Vikas-Viking rocket propulsion engines and Earth observation missions.

Organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on November 23–24 in New Delhi, the two-day conclave brings together policymakers, space agencies, defence officials, industry leaders, and startups under the theme of building a globally competitive and sustainable space economy. (ANI)