Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Assam House in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated a new Assam House in New Delhi's Dwarka area, marking the state's third official guest house in the national capital. Speaking to ANI after the inauguration, CM Sarma highlighted that the newly constructed facility at Dwarka Sector 13 will significantly ease accommodation and logistical challenges for residents visiting the national capital from Assam.

"We had two bhawans (state guest houses) in New Delhi. We were also allotted some land in Dwarka. Today, we have built one more Assam House in Delhi, and it will provide convenience to the people coming from our state of Assam. I feel that a good infrastructure has been built, and it will be very useful for the people of Assam," he said. Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended an invitation to him to attend the birth centenary celebrations of music maestro and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled to take place in the national capital on November 29. Sharing details of the meeting on the social media platform X, the Assam Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister has played a significant role in bringing national recognition to the cultural icons of Assam.

"As the nation celebrates the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, I had the privilege of inviting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to grace the mega celebrations in New Delhi on 29th November 2026," Sarma posted on X. Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the Central government to honour the revered singer, poet, and filmmaker--fondly known as 'Sudhakantha'--Sarma noted that Dr. Hazarika's contributions have been recognised through several landmark tributes over recent years.

"Adarniya Modi Ji has honoured Sudhakantha in an unprecedented manner: the Bharat Ratna in 2019, the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Brahmaputra, and the launch of the centenary celebrations in Guwahati with a special ₹100 coin," the Chief Minister said. Sarma also emphasised the broader national focus on Assam's historical and cultural figures, referencing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan held previously in the capital. "From Lachit Barphukan to Bhupen Hazarika, Assam's icons are being celebrated across Bharat. Grateful for Pradhan Mantri Ji's love for Assam," the Assam CM added. (ANI)