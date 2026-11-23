AAP Criticizes Nitin Nabin Over Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Polls

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised BJP National President Nitin Nabin's visit for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, terming it "shameful". Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said that it is "absolutely disgraceful" that the president of the world's largest political party is involved in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections. "It is truly shameful. The president of the world's largest political party is involved in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections... This is the same election where a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor-acting as the Presiding Officer-was caught on camera engaging in malpractice during the mayoral election; the Supreme Court subsequently exposed their wrongdoing. It is absolutely disgraceful," the AAP leader said.

Further, commenting on Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's visit to India, Bhardwaj questioned the BJP's approach towards Nepal's Gen Z movement. He said the movement had emerged as a major student-led revolution, with Balen Shah becoming one of its prominent figures. Bhardwaj alleged that BJP leaders and workers had repeatedly criticised the people of Nepal and the Gen Z movement, questioning why Shah had now been invited to India. "There was a massive revolution by students in Nepal-a movement led by Gen Z. Balen Shah emerged as a hero of that Gen Z movement. Yet, members, leaders, and workers of the BJP have frequently and vehemently disparaged the people of Nepal and that very Gen Z movement. So, why have you invited him here now?" he said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin asserted that party workers remain active throughout the year and do not limit their political activities to election periods, calling them full-time politicians committed to working for the party and the public. Addressing the Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Chandigarh, Nabin said BJP workers operate round the clock throughout the year, unlike political workers who become active only when elections approach. Highlighting the commitment of BJP workers, Nabin said, "People often ask, 'What will the BJP workers do now that the elections are here?' But I always say that a BJP worker operates 24/7, 365 days a year. For them, the arrival or conclusion of an election is not the defining factor; they work for the party every single day. Our workers and leaders are not part-time politicians. Some only appear on the scene when elections arrive-these are the part-time politicians. (ANI)"