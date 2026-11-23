MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: Chia seeds and sabja seeds look very similar. But what exactly is the difference between them? Which of these two works better for weight loss? Let's find out.

Are you running around gyms and trying various diets to melt away belly fat? Are you confused whether to add chia seeds or sabja seeds to your morning detox drink? These two seeds look almost identical, but they work completely differently on our bodies. So, let's see which of these two is the real 'superfood' when it comes to weight loss, especially reducing belly fat.

How do sabja seeds and chia seeds work?

Neither chia seeds nor sabja seeds directly burn body fat. But they help immensely in weight loss by controlling appetite and improving digestion. There is, however, an important difference in how fast and how they work.

Chia seeds are rich in soluble fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and plant-based protein. When you soak these seeds in water, they form a gel-like consistency and slow down digestion. This keeps you feeling full for a longer time, preventing you from binge eating. Plus, if you combine chia seeds with a proper diet and exercise, losing weight becomes much easier.

Sabja seeds, which belong to the basil family, contain more than 30 percent dietary fiber. They swell up very quickly when soaked in water.

Reduces bloating: Many people mistake bloating and gas for belly fat. Sabja seeds effectively relieve post-meal acidity, stomach bloating, and that heavy feeling.

How they work: They act very fast and control hunger instantly. This reduces overeating, keeping your weight in check.

Which one is the best?

Choose chia seeds if you want to lose weight, melt belly fat, and boost your metabolism. On the other hand, if you suffer from acidity, bloating, or excessive hunger, sabja seeds are the better choice. According to nutritionists, you'll get more benefits if you alternate between the two in your diet instead of just sticking to one.

How to consume them for best results?

Whatever seeds you choose, soak at least 1 to 2 teaspoons in water thoroughly before eating (never eat them dry).

You can mix the soaked seeds in lemon water, smoothies, or yogurt.

You should include them as part of a balanced diet, not as a meal replacement.