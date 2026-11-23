MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Aussie Flyers Score a Bold New Airline Choice to Kuala Lumpur as TransNusa Launches Bali-Kul Flights

BALI, INDONESIA, Nov 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa is opening a direct bridge between Bali (DPS) and Kuala Lumpur (KUL), giving passengers from Australia a new, fresh, single-carrier route to Malaysia's capital ahead of the year-end travel season.

This new service creates a smooth one-stop corridor via Denpasar for passengers departing Melbourne and Perth-complete with single-ticket convenience, through-checked baggage, a minimum of 20kgs of free checked baggage, excluding 7kgs of hand-carry across all fare tiers. Reservations are now open at co, with commemorative launch fares starting from as low as USD83.

Underscoring the commercial importance of the route, TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis noted that linking Melbourne and Perth to Kuala Lumpur via Bali gives passengers from Australia greater itinerary control and value.

“Australia is a key commercial growth market for TransNusa, and this launch gives passengers departing Melbourne and Perth a reliable, seamless airline choice into Kuala Lumpur,” said Datuk Bernard.

“Whether passengers from Australia are building in a Bali stopover on their way to Malaysia, connecting onward through Kuala Lumpur's long-haul hub to Europe, the Middle East, and across Asia, or pairing a Malaysian trip with our six domestic destinations from Denpasar-Lombok, Wakatobi, Bima, Surabaya, Waingapu, and Manado-this route turns multi-destination travel into a single, effortless booking.

“By integrating our Malaysian and Indonesian networks directly with our Australian ports, we are giving travellers the freedom to move across Australia, Bali, Malaysia, and the wider archipelago on one airline-backed by flexible service tiers.”

The Bali–Kuala Lumpur service marks TransNusa's third international route launched from its Denpasar hub in 2026, following the rollout of direct flights to Phuket in September and Melbourne in October, alongside expanded domestic sectors to Wakatobi, Waingapu, and Surabaya. With Kuala Lumpur joining Melbourne, Perth, Singapore, Phuket, and Guangzhou as direct international feeders into Denpasar, the airline continues to strengthen its multi-hub regional network.







Datuk Bernard... TransNusa to continue to offer its passengers greater flexibility

The new route also complements TransNusa's existing Malaysian operations from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Subang, and Penang, and from Lampung to Kuala Lumpur, while advancing its partnership with Tourism Malaysia to boost leisure and cultural travel to destinations such as Penang, Perlis, and Langkawi.

Datuk Bernard concluded that as Indonesia's pioneering Premium Service Carrier, TransNusa remains committed to expanding its signature“Beyond Bali” network to offer its regional passengers greater travel flexibility.

Flight Schedule

Commencing December 10, 2026, TransNusa will operate four weekly scheduled services between Bali and Kuala Lumpur every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Outbound Flight 8B 601 will depart I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) at 11:00 and arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) at 14:05, while the return service, Flight 8B 602, will depart Kuala Lumpur at 14:40 and arrive in Bali at 18:05.







About TransNusa

Reborn under new management led by seasoned aviation leader Datuk Bernard Francis, TransNusa (PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri) has rapidly emerged as one of Southeast Asia's most innovative and dynamic airlines. As the Asia-Pacific region's pioneering Premium Service Carrier, TransNusa bridges the gap between traditional low-cost airlines and full-service carriers through its tailored fare tiers-SEAT, SEAT PLUS, and FLEXI PRO-which deliver flexible baggage allowances, complimentary meals, and priority privileges across its network, alongside an exclusive Premium Plus option offered specifically on its Melbourne–Bali route.

Renowned for a series of industry firsts, TransNusa leads the way in developing unique local and underserved routes-serving as the first airline to pioneer direct air links to Bali and sought-after eastern Indonesian islands such as Manado, Wakatobi, and Waingapu, as well as launching Indonesia's first-ever scheduled direct flights connecting Bandar Lampung to Kuala Lumpur. Its rapid regional growth and operational excellence also saw TransNusa become the first airline to receive a prestigious Changi Airline Award within a record 17 months of launching Singapore operations, alongside partnering with Airbus to introduce Indonesia's first fully integrated flight and technical digital aviation ecosystem. Operating out of its main hubs in Jakarta and Bali, TransNusa connects travelers seamlessly across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, China, and Australia. To purchase TransNusa tickets, visit .

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Passengers can purchase tickets directly from TransNusa via its website.