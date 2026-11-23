

HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Korean gyms took 82.73 billion won on cards in 2025's second half, four and a half times the first half. Three-quarters of that jump came from each user spending more, and the tax year set the deadline.



Korea's gyms took 82.73 billion won on cards in the second half of 2025. In the first half they took 18.19 billion won. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism published both figures in July, next to the policy that sits between them: an expanded income tax deduction for sports facility fees, in force for the whole half-year. The ministry read the pair as a policy working. Gym card sales rose 354.7%, the number of users rose 85.0%, and the average payment per user rose 144.5%. Swimming pools ran the same pattern one size smaller: 17.92 billion won against 5.11 billion won, a rise of 250.6%. A market that multiplies by four and a half in six months needs an explanation. Korean gyms did not open four times as many branches, and they did not quadruple their prices. The ministry's own three numbers point at what did happen. Most of the money came from each user spending more, and the spending landed in one compressed season because the tax year gave it a deadline. What the ministry counted The analysis compares consumption before and after the policy took effect. Its inputs are card payment records from businesses registered for the cultural expense deduction, combined with anonymised data from credit rating agencies across four card companies. It covers fitness centres and swimming pools. The policy being evaluated is narrow and specific. Wage earners with total annual income of 70 million won or less can deduct sports facility fees at year-end settlement: 100% of usage fees and 50% of lesson fees. The facility has to be registered. The claim happens once, when the tax year closes. Gyms and pools, card payments 2025 H1 2025 H2 Change Gym sales 18.19 billion won 82.73 billion won +354.7% Gym users 357,000 661,000 +85.0% Gym payment per user 307,460 won 751,843 won +144.5% Pool sales 5.11 billion won 17.92 billion won +250.6% Pool users 311,000 493,000 +58.7% Pool payment per user 98,669 won 217,910 won +120.8% Source: STARNEWS Two features of this measurement matter more than the headline. It counts card payments only, so cash and bank transfers sit outside it. And it counts registered businesses only, so the population being measured is not fixed. As registration spreads, the denominator grows without a single new member joining a gym. The release also stops short of the policy it evaluates. The deduction covers four facility types, and the ministry published two of them, gyms and pools. Comprehensive sports facilities and public sports facilities sit inside the policy and outside the release, so the 82.73 billion won is a floor for the deductible channel rather than the whole of it. Where the four and a half times came from The three changes multiply out. Users rose 1.85 times, payment per user rose 2.45 times, and the product is 4.53 times, which is the reported sales increase. The arithmetic closes, so the three series describe one event rather than three separate ones. Splitting the gain is where the story sits. Had spending per user stayed at its first-half level, the extra users alone would have carried sales to 33.7 billion won. Actual sales were 82.73 billion won, so 49.0 billion won of the increase came from each user paying more. That is 76% of the 64.5 billion won increment. More users supplied 24%. The 64.5 billion won increment Amount Share From more users 15.5 billion won 24% From more spending per user 49.0 billion won 76% Per month, the average user went from 51,243 won to 125,307 won. Monthly spending per user more than doubled in half a year. Penetration explains why the basket had to do the work. Korea already sits at 12.2%, more than three times China's 3.6% and above Japan's 9.5%. A country where one person in eight is a gym member cannot double its membership in six months the way an under-penetrated market can. At that starting point the only lever fast enough is how much each existing user buys, and a tax deduction aimed at annual spending pulls exactly that lever. List price did not do that. A gym that lifted its monthly fee by two and a half times would have emptied its floor and made the evening news. The pool series rules out a market-wide price push too, in a different way: pool spending per user rose 120.8%, close enough to the gym's 144.5% that a single shared cause looks more likely than two separate pricing decisions. That shared cause is the tax treatment, and the treatment rewards one specific behaviour: a large payment made inside the tax year. A large payment usually means a long membership. Twelve months bought in October covers October 2025 through September 2026, and the card record is dated October 2025. One payment, two half-years of service, one number in the second half. The pool comparison carries a weakness worth naming. Pools and gyms are different businesses with different seasons and different customers, so their per-user changes were never going to match. Their use here is narrow. Two unrelated facility types moved in the same direction, by similar multiples, in the same six months, which points at a common cause in the tax treatment rather than at either segment's pricing. The size of the pool's change does not have to be explained. Its direction does. One half-year carrying a year of spending The deduction is claimed at year-end settlement. That gives the buyer a deadline with money attached. Spending that misses 31 December waits a full year for its tax value, so anyone already planning to buy six months or twelve months had a reason to buy before the calendar turned. For the operators behind these numbers, the multi-site chains that sell annual memberships, the timing is the whole trade. They collect a year of cash in one quarter, deliver the service across four, and pay rent and wages every month. Cash arrives before cost. Their interest is direct and it does not need a boom: the same member base, paid earlier, funds a year of expansion. None of that requires new demand, which is exactly why the fourth quarter of a tax year is worth more to them than the first. It also means part of the second-half figure belongs to 2026. If a meaningful share of the 82.73 billion won was annual memberships sold early, the first half of 2026 has already been paid for and will not repeat the number. A prepaid membership is a liability with a date on it. The operator owes months of service and has already spent the cash. While new sales keep arriving the liability rolls forward and nobody notices, because this month's receipts pay for last year's promises. When sales slow, the same structure turns into a queue of members holding receipts and a landlord waiting for a cheque. That is not a prediction about Korea. It is the sequence Vietnam's chains ran through in 2025 and 2026, and it starts with a good half-year. The split between usage fees and lesson fees shapes what gets sold. Usage fees carry 100% deductibility and lesson fees 50%. Two products that used to compete on their own merits now differ by a tax wedge, so packaging moves: the same training, sold as facility access with instruction included rather than as a course, lands on the better side of the line. The customer's workout does not change. The receipt does. There is a friction in the design that works in favour of organised operators. The customer has to keep the record and claim it months later, which means the facility has to issue something that survives an audit. A chain with billing software does that without thinking. A single-room gym taking cash and writing a line in a notebook does not, and its customers quietly lose the benefit. The policy does not say so, but it pays for administration. The channel is smaller than the market Korea has 22,200 fitness facilities and 6,300,000 members, a penetration rate of 12.2%, and industry revenue of US$3.97 billion on the Professional Fitness Association's count. The average facility carries about 284 members. Set the ministry's user count against that base. Read as a headcount, 661,000 users is 10.5% of the country's members. Read as six months of monthly counts, which the arithmetic implies, the panel tracks about 110,000 people a month, or 1.7% of them. The arithmetic deserves one paragraph, because it decides how the number should be used. Multiply the user count by the payment per user and the result lands six times above reported sales, in both halves. Divide the user count by six and it reconciles within one percent: 59,500 against 59,163 in the first half, 110,167 against 110,036 in the second. So one of the three series carries a six-month multiplier. The reading that survives is that 661,000 counts user-months rather than people, and that 751,843 won is what one user spent across half a year. On either reading the panel holds a minority of Korean gym members. The 354.7% is a fact about the registered, card-paying channel's own book. It is not the growth rate of the Korean fitness market, which is far larger and did not multiply by four. A rough sense of the panel's size makes the point concrete. If each of the 110,000 monthly users were an average member, they would fit inside about 390 facilities at 284 members apiece, which is under 2% of the country's 22,200. The real subset is probably wider and thinner, since not every member of a registered gym pays by card or claims the deduction. Either way, this is a sample of shops rather than a census of a market. The market's own numbers are harder to read than they look. Facility counts and membership are published annually, revenue is published annually, and no half-year series exists for the whole industry. So the honest comparison stops at scale: the measured channel's second-half card sales of 82.73 billion won are a small fraction of a US$3.97 billion industry, and a four-fold move inside a small fraction says more about the fraction than about the industry. Registration became a distribution asset Now the policy's real price change comes into view. A gym registered for the cultural expense deduction hands its customers a discount that the gym next door cannot match, and the gym itself pays nothing for it. The customer's saving arrives months later at settlement, but it is real and it is calculable. In a market of 22,200 facilities averaging 284 members, that is an instrument with unusual reach. It needs no capital, no equipment and no extra staff. It needs registration, card acceptance, and invoicing that survives inspection. Scale helps with exactly those things. The Health & Fitness Association's 2026 global report puts 2025 revenue growth at 12.2% for multi-site operators against 8.6% for single-site ones, with labour at 35.5% and 39.2% of revenue respectively. Korea's market has no national chain at the scale of China's largest low-cost networks, so the line between chain and independent was already the industry's main divide. A compliance-heavy benefit pays the side with a back office. Europe shows where that pressure usually ends. Its twenty largest operators hold 27.7% of the continent's members and grew revenue 11% in 2025 against 9.1% for the market, while 27 deals changed hands, up 28% on the year. Consolidation is the industry's standard answer to costs that scale better than shops do, and an audit-proof paper trail is that kind of cost. Some part of the 354.7% is therefore not new spending at all. It is spending that moved from an unregistered gym paid in cash to a registered one paid by card. In the panel that reads as growth. In the market it reads as one shop on a street winning and another losing, with the total barely moving. The part that survives the tax season Strip out the timing and the channel shift, and something is left: the count of monthly users nearly doubled, from about 59,500 to about 110,000 on the six-month reading. That number can rise in two ways, and the ministry's data cannot separate them. More people can start paying at gyms, or the same people can be counted in more months of the year. The difference matters to an operator deciding whether to sign a lease. A rise built on new joiners has to be re-earned every month. A rise built on frequency is the first thing that makes a gym business work, because the fixed cost of the floor, the equipment and the front desk does not move with attendance. Frequency carries its own arithmetic. A member who pays in four months of the year contributes four user-months. The same member paying in six contributes six, a 50% gain with no new joiner anywhere in it. Spread that across a base and a national series can post a large increase without adding a single customer, which is why the operator's own months-active number is worth more than the national one. The comparators are not encouraging about prepaid cash building that habit. i-Fitness in Nigeria carries about 40,000 active members across 31 clubs and has signed up more than 400,000 people since 2015, with around 90% of everyone who ever joined now gone. That is a working prepaid model with a leaky bucket, and it works only while new joiners keep arriving. Australia, on the other side, lifted its average monthly fee 24% in two years and lost 15.6% of participation, which is the same lesson from the price end: revenue per member can be bought, members cannot. Korea's half-year numbers cannot say which of the two happened, because the panel reports one aggregate. An operator's own system can. The number to watch is months active per member, not signups, and it is worth comparing against the 85.0% movement in the national series. A chain whose own months-active figure rose well short of that has been selling prepayment, not habit. Three numbers would settle the national picture, and none of them is in the release. The count of registered facilities would separate entry from same-shop growth. Months active per user would separate frequency from headcount. Renewal rate on prepaid plans sold in the second half would say whether the December buyers came back. Each is cheap for the ministry to publish, since the card and credit data behind the release already sits in its hands. What price-led growth looks like when the subsidy stops Four markets have published enough to show what pushing revenue per member does when nothing else changes. Market, most recent year Level Movement Global survey, 244 operators revenue median growth 10.7%, members 6.1% multi-site +12.2%, single-site +8.6% Europe, 2025 revenue 391 billion euros revenue +9.1%, members +5.8%, clubs +2.8% Australia, 2025/26 revenue 3.66 billion dollars fee 62 to 77 dollars, participation -15.6% Vietnam, 2024 to 2026 chains 105, 88, 93 outlets budget 24-hour formats expanding Nigeria, i-Fitness 40,000 active, 400,000 cumulative about 90% have left Source: Health & Fitness Association, EuropeActive, IBISWorld via Ausleisure, Q&Me via Vietnam, Secondstax Europe's three-point gap between revenue and member growth is the normal annual contribution of price and product mix, and it took a year to earn. Korea's per-user figure moved 144.5% in half a year, which is nearly thirty years of that pace in one step. No operator produces that by pricing better. Australia shows the cost of trying. Revenue in the gym and fitness centre industry reached 3.66 billion dollars in 2025/26, forecast to grow 1.4% the following year, and the average monthly fee rose from 62 to 77 dollars in two years. Participation in the same period fell 15.6%, and the five years before the fee push ran at an average decline of 2.1% a year. The industry kept its revenue line and lost the people who make it durable, which is a trade that only looks good in the year it is made. Vietnam shows what happens when prepaid memberships meet a cash shortage. The country's main chains ran 105 outlets in 2024, 88 in 2025 and 93 in 2026. California Fitness shut nearly ten branches in two days in October 2026 and fell from 36 to 34 system-wide. The formats that grew were the cheap ones: Waystation, at about 300,000 dong a month, reached 32 outlets in Ho Chi Minh City and became the city's largest chain. Cheap and monthly beats expensive and prepaid when confidence is the scarce input. Put together, the four readings frame Korea's second half differently from the ministry's release. A prepaid surge is a cash event that arrives before its cost, and its bill comes in the quiet half-year after the deadline passes. That is not an argument that the policy failed. The 85.0% rise in monthly users may be entirely real, and the deduction is a genuine price cut for the households it covers. It is an argument that the 354.7% measures a payment calendar as much as a market. Four numbers that would change this The argument rests on timing and channel rather than on demand. Four observations would break it. If gym card sales in the first half of 2026 print far below the 82.73 billion won of 2025's second half, prepayment is confirmed and the second-half level was borrowed. If they print at or above it, Korean gyms found real demand and this analysis understates the policy. If the ministry publishes the count of registered facilities and it barely moved, the surge is same-shop and the channel-shift argument loses its weight. If that count roughly doubled, most of the growth is registration, and the market-level effect is smaller than the panel suggests. If spending per user falls back toward 50,000 won a month while monthly user counts hold near their new level, the durable gain is frequency rather than basket. That is the better outcome for operators and the more awkward one for the policy's advocates, because frequency is the part that does not need the deduction to survive. If the pool and gym series diverge in 2026, one holding and the other falling, the shared-cause reading of 2025 fails and each segment needs its own explanation. One structural detail sits above all four. The income cap is a nominal 70 million won and the deduction is claimed against one year of spending. Unless the cap moves with wages, the eligible group shrinks a little each year that pay rises, and the policy's reach erodes from the top of the income distribution downward. A benefit designed for the households that respond most to a price cut will slowly stop reaching them. The ministry's own framing points at a repeat. Second Vice Minister Kim Dae-hyun said the ministry will operate the policy more proactively and effectively, which reads as a promise that the deduction stays. If it stays, the December cluster becomes an annual fixture, and the second half of each year will carry the following year's cash. Operators can plan on that. Planning on it and expanding on it are different decisions, and the difference is the first half of 2026. The mechanism underneath all four readings is one sentence. A tax deduction does not create a gym habit. It changes the price of paying for one, once a year, at a registered business that takes cards. Korea's numbers show what that does to a card panel in six months. They do not yet show what it does to a market of 6.3 million members, and the difference between those two things is the difference between a windfall and a business. Sources STARNEWS: Sales at Gyms and Pools Surge, Confirming Substantial Impact, 2026-07-08 Health & Fitness Association: 2026 Global Report, 2026-03-16 Health & Fitness Association: Asia-Pacific country data, Korea, 2026-03-16 EuropeActive and Deloitte: European Health & Fitness Market Report 2026, 2026-04-24 IBISWorld via Ausleisure: Australian fitness industry revenue forecast, 2026-09-01 Q&Me via Vietnam: California Fitness suspends nearly ten branches, 2026-11-01 Secondstax: i-Fitness expands to 31 clubs, 2026-05-01 This article was prepared by GlobalInfinityLabs' expert team using insights and data provided through their MCP platform. To share industry insights, report corrections, or submit story tips: [email protected] or . About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services.

