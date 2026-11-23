The Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, launched a Training of Trainers (TOT) programme to qualify a group of elderly individuals and allow them to transfer knowledge and experience into impactful training content, and provide them with the skills and tools needed to present professional workshops, programmes, and social initiatives.

The five-day programme, with a total of 20 hours, merges practical and theoretical approaches, equipping the participants with the necessary skills to then, in turn, train individuals professionally.

The programme is designed to introduce professional training, underline and analyse training requirements, provide professional trainer skills, underscore creative training methods, introduce styles of trainers and proper engagement with them, in addition to preparing a training package, developing presentation skills, supervising training sessions, and benefiting from modern digital tools and applications in the training field.

The interactive aspect of the programme focuses on practical exercises, teamwork, simulations, and training applications, in addition to conducting an assessment before and after to get a glimpse of participants' knowledge and skills, in a way that contributes to achieving measurable training outcomes.

The programme launch comes as part of Ehsan's belief that the elderly represent a rich source of social and professional experience and knowledge. Empowering them opens the door to transferring information to the new generation. Their participation also contributes to programmes and initiatives with sustainable impact.

Through the programme, Ehsan aims to leverage from its past participants by offering community workshops and initiatives, further sustaining their experiences and providing knowledge exchange that individuals in society can benefit from.