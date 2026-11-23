MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, in collaboration with the Qatar Anti-Doping Agency (QADA), will organise the National Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) Workshop 2026 on Dec 12, 2026.

The workshop will be held online, bringing together healthcare professionals and experts in sports medicine and anti-doping.

The workshop aims to strengthen healthcare professionals' understanding of Therapeutic Use Exemptions and the procedures required when athletes need to use prohibited medications or treatments for legitimate medical reasons. It will support appropriate athlete care while promoting compliance with international anti-doping regulations.

The scientific programme will cover key areas including TUE criteria and application pathways, medication status checks, permitted treatment alternatives, and the medical and diagnostic evidence required to support TUE applications. Participants will also engage with practical clinical cases and examine common documentation challenges encountered during the application process.

The workshop will also address relevant updates to the International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (ISTUE) and guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), with sessions delivered by specialists in sports medicine and anti-doping.

Through this initiative, Aspetar and QADA continue their joint efforts to promote best practice in athlete healthcare and anti-doping, while providing healthcare professionals with the knowledge and practical tools needed to manage TUE applications effectively and in accordance with international standards.

Qatar Anti-Doping Agency Aspetar