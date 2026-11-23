MENAFN - Daily Forex) Markets have recently been highly dominated by a strong USD and risk-off sentiment which has tended to depress the value of Bitcoin. However, US stock markets have recovered this morning in off-hours trading, while there are initial signs that the strong USD drive might be beginning to lose momentum. With the price again trading above $60,000, let's take a deeper dive into what is going on with Bitcoin and whether there might be any attractive trade setups today.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money BTC/USD Fundamental/Sentimental Analysis

Bitcoin 's fundamentals are mixed. The near-term picture is weak, and the long-term case is intact. Analysts name expectations of higher US interest rates as the biggest headwind, alongside heavy spot ETF outflows. Real yields, geopolitical uncertainty and the $6.3 billion Binance hack add pressure. Bitcoin has no earnings, so liquidity is the core fundamental, and it is shrinking. Stablecoin supply fell about $14.2B in 30 days, and US spot ETFs saw about $1.6B of net outflows over 20 sessions. ETFs were the marginal buyer in the 2024–25 rallies, so their reversal matters, though they still hold about 1.25M BTC. The long-term case rests on wider institutional adoption of stablecoins and tokenized assets and on demand for alternative stores of value amid persistent fiscal deficits. Galaxy cites a $1.99T fiscal 2026 deficit (6.2% of GDP) and federal debt of $40.44T as support for the debasement thesis.

The US dollar's fundamentals are supportive, driven mainly by expectations of further Fed tightening. The dollar index hit a 19-month high in mid-November as investors pushed Treasury yields higher on a hawkish Fed outlook. It eased off that peak on Nov 23 as traders pared bets on aggressive hikes. Markets still price about a 93% chance of a 25 bp hike at the Fed's December meeting. WSJ attributes the rate expectations to the AI boom, which has drawn large equity inflows, lifted US growth and revived inflation pressure. Geopolitical risks add safe-haven demand

Fundamentals and sentiment suggest that somewhat lower prices are more likely, and that upside may be limited/USD Technical Analysis

Like most risk assets, Bitcoin fell strongly, reaching a low just above $55,000 on Saturday. However, since then, Bitcoin has bounced back with equal strength, and interestingly, it printed three new support levels on the way up quickly. Bitcoin is now trading above $60,000.

Just like the US stock market, it is impossible to say that we are getting a significant bottom now just because we see a rally, even if it looks quite strong. Only time will tell. It is clear that the next test will be whether the nearest support at $60,359 and the round number at $60,000 survive a test if the retracement continues.

If the price just turns around without making that test and breaks above $62,500 today, that will be a bullish sign.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Strong BounceMy Take on BTC/USD

I fear being either long or short right now. All I know is, Bitcoin's price will probably be driven by what happens to the US stock market, and it feels too early to bounce on a few hours of recovery after several consecutive days of strong falls.

The best opportunity if you do trade will probably be a short from a rejection of a resistance level. However, I would prefer to sit on the sidelines for today, Support & Resistance Levels

My previous BTC/USD signal on 12th November was not triggered.

Today's BTC/USD Signals

Risk 0.25% per trade.

Trades may be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday.

Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $60,359, $58,621, or $57,239. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Long Trade Ideas

Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $62,498, $64,224, or $65,233. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade IdeasEURUSD Chart by TradingView

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either Bitcoin or the US Dollar.

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