MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Ant Group's AI health app Afu today announced the launch of LingSante, a comprehensive medical and health AI model family, marking a significant step in applying advanced artificial intelligence to healthcare services. Built on the Ant Ling foundational model and applied at scale on the Afu app-which now serves 150 million users and handles nearly 20 million health consultations daily-the new models introduce specialized capabilities ranging from personal health management to complex clinical reasoning.

The LingSante family spans a wide spectrum of capabilities, from multimodal understanding and complex medical reasoning to disease risk prediction, safety guardrails, and agentic interaction. At its core are two open-sourced models designed for distinct scenarios:

LingSante-3.1-air-VL: A lightweight, native multimodal model tailored for personal users and smaller institutions. It features 124 billion total parameters with 5.5 billion active parameters per token, ensuring efficiency for on-device and localized deployment. The model natively supports text, image, and video inputs, significantly strengthening capabilities in medical image understanding, skin-condition analysis, diet and nutrition assessment, and medical report interpretation. LingSante-3.1-flash: A professional-grade deep-reasoning model aimed at complex clinical tasks. With 560 billion total parameters and approximately 25 billion active parameters per token, it supports a context window of up to 1 million tokens. This model enhances medical knowledge understanding, evidence-based retrieval, and long-horizon workflow execution, making it suitable for complex case analysis and professional medical agent scenarios.

To support a broader range of medical applications, Afu is also introducing specialized models. LingSante-Pulse is a health-prediction model capable of assessing risk for more than 150 conditions by integrating diverse health signals, while LingSante-MedGuard is a safety model designed to identify and mitigate risks related to medical safety, regulatory compliance, and bioethics.

Complementing these is LingSante-Live, a real-time multimodal agent inspired by the traditional Chinese medicine principle of“look, listen, ask, and analyze.” The agent enables an AI video consultation experience and is already integrated into the Afu app. It allows users to initiate video calls, enabling the AI to visually assess symptoms, examine physical conditions, review medications and medical reports, and provide real-time guidance.

As part of its commitment to open source, Afu will open the weights of the model family in phases, starting today with the debut of two core models: LingSante-3.1-air-VL and LingSante-3.1-flash. Interested developers and healthcare researchers can visit Hugging Face to learn more about the models.

LingSante-3.1-air-VL: LingSante-3.1-flash:

Beyond the model releases, Ant Group is also advancing industry-wide evaluation standards. Alongside researchers from 29 global institutions, including Stanford University, Harvard University, and Peking Union Medical College, Ant Group launched InclusionMed, an open evaluation and analytics platform dedicated to medical and health AI. In the platform's inaugural rankings, LingSante-3.1-flash secured the number-one position among all open-source medical and health models, validating its advanced capabilities in real-world clinical tasks.

About Ant Group

Ant Group is a global digital technology provider and the operator of Alipay, a leading internet services platform in China, connecting over one billion users to more than 10,000 types of consumer services from partners. Through innovative products and solutions powered by AI, blockchain and other technologies, Ant Group supports partners across industries to thrive through digital transformation in an ecosystem for inclusive and sustainable development. For more information, visit .

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