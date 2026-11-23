Headquartered in Hong Kong, Topo Solutions connects brands and retailers with their suppliers, factories and service providers across multiple markets worldwide by providing insight into their end-to-end supply chain in a single platform. Topo Solutions' offering covers the entire product lifecycle, from sourcing and product development to production, quality, compliance, sustainability and shipping. In 2025, the company generated c. €3 million in revenue.

Through cloud-based collaboration, AI-powered workflow automation and advanced analytics, Topo Solutions enables customers to streamline processes, improve supply chain visibility and make faster, data-driven decisions. Topo Solutions has developed a robust platform that is actively utilized by multiple, world-class partners, offering differentiated analytics and visualization features.

“This move perfectly illustrates our LEAP | 28 strategy to accelerate growth in strategic markets through bolt-on acquisitions,” said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas.“Together, Bureau Veritas and Topo Solutions will turn data into actionable intelligence, helping customers make smarter decisions, strengthen supply chain resilience and sustainability, and reduce risks and costs. A warm welcome to our Topo colleagues at Bureau Veritas.”

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the Company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The Company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink