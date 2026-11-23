Unidome, the voided slab technology developed in Germany by Unidome Deutschland GmbH and manufactured in the UAE by EEE Group, is showcasing its void formers at Big 5 Global 2026 (23–26 November), Stand SS3-A59, German Pavilion, Totally Concrete, Sheikh Saeed Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Unidome helps consultants, developers and contractors design lightweight flat slabs that use less concrete and steel, cut embodied carbon and lower construction costs, supporting the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals and green building codes such as Estidama and Al Sa'fat.

Compared with a solid slab, Unidome designs can deliver up to 35% less concrete and weight, up to 20% less reinforcement, up to 20% thinner slabs, up to 40% longer column-free spans and up to 20% lower CO2 emissions.

Unidome holds ICC-ES report ESR-4762, evaluated to the Dubai Building Code, German DIBt approval and Dubai Municipality approval. EEE Group manufactures the void formers from 100% recycled polypropylene at its Dubai World Central factory (ICV certificate No. 155444).

On stage: Khalid Al Qaqa, Founder and Group CEO, EEE Group, joins the Building Codes and Regulations panel (24 November, 12:45), and Dr. Oliver Geibig, Director Business Development, Unidome Group, presents "Reducing embodied carbon through material-efficient structural design" at the Sustainability Talks (25 November, 15:05).

"The most sustainable concrete is the concrete you never pour," said Dr. Karsten Pfeffer, Founder and Managing Director, Unidome Deutschland GmbH, who will be at the stand. "GCC engineers can now specify proven German technology, made locally."

"Unidome lets developers cut material, cost and carbon in one design decision," said Khalid Al Qaqa. "It is a true Made in the Emirates solution."

Book a stand meeting with our technical team, and bring your drawings:

About Unidome

Unidome void formers for sustainable voided concrete slabs are developed by Unidome Deutschland GmbH in Eltville, Germany, and manufactured in the UAE by EEE Group.

About EEE Group

Founded in Dubai in 2003 by Khalid Al Qaqa, EEE Group operates in 19 countries across vertical transportation, car parking, moving architecture, air filtration and sustainable construction.

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