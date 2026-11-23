MENAFN - AETOSWire) Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), in collaboration with Jefferies Group, a global investment banking and capital markets firm, hosted a high-level international investor delegation in Muscat as part of its ongoing efforts to promote Oman's capital market and listed companies to global institutional investors.

The delegation included representatives from six leading regional and international investment firms. The programme provided participating investors with direct access to key institutions and leading listed companies, while offering a broader perspective on Oman's economic transformation, capital-market development and investment opportunities.

The delegation began with a joint session involving MSX and Oman Investment Authority, followed by meetings with Bank Muscat, Sohar International, OQ Exploration & Production and OQ Base Industries.

Investors also met with H.E. Mahmoud Al Awaini, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, to discuss Oman Vision 2040, the Sultanate's economic transformation priorities and the role of investment and capital markets in supporting long-term growth and diversification.

Commenting on the visit, Haitham Salim Al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of Muscat Stock Exchange, said:“Direct engagement with international investors is an important part of our strategy to strengthen the visibility and accessibility of Oman's capital market. This visit provides investors with the opportunity to engage directly with leading listed companies, understand their growth stories and gain a broader perspective on the economic transformation underway in the Sultanate. Our objective is to build long-term relationships with global institutional investors and ensure that Oman's investment proposition is understood within the wider regional and international capital-markets landscape.”

The visit forms part of MSX's wider international engagement programme to deepen relationships with institutional investors, broaden the market's international investor base and increase awareness of opportunities across Oman's listed companies.

In a related development, MSX will participate in the Global Emerging Markets Conference, organised by Jefferies Group in the UAE on 23–24 November 2026, alongside OQ Group and Asyad Group. The participation will further showcase Oman's capital market and key growth sectors to global institutional investors, while supporting MSX's objective of strengthening international connectivity and positioning Oman as an increasingly attractive destination for long-term institutional capital.

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