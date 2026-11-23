Kaiterra, a global leader in indoor environmental quality (IEQ) monitoring for commercial real estate, today opened an office in Doha, Qatar. It's the company's third Gulf office in six months, following Dubai in May and Riyadh in June. Building owners in Qatar now have a local team to help them prove building performance after handover, which is where green certification programs now put their emphasis.

Qatar's building agenda has shifted since 2022 from construction to operation. Under Qatar National Vision 2030, venues and infrastructure built for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are being repurposed for long-term use, and owners are expected to show how those buildings perform.

The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), developed in Qatar by the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD), is now standard on major developments. GSAS Operations certification is renewed every four years and judges buildings on measured performance, including thermal comfort, air quality, lighting, and acoustics. Meeting that standard takes continuous monitoring across the four-year certification cycle.

“GSAS has changed what a green building means in Qatar. Certification used to be something you achieved at handover. With GSAS Operations and recertification, buildings are judged on how they perform every day,” said Henry Ng, Regional Director, Middle East, at Kaiterra.“Clients need data an assessor will accept, and that means a team in their time zone, working to their deadlines.”

“Qatar National Vision 2030 has raised the bar for what buildings here are expected to deliver, and owners are being held to it long after handover,” said Mark Watts, CEO of The Concept Global, Kaiterra's regional partner.“Kaiterra opening an office in Doha means the technical expertise is now local. For our clients across commercial real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and education, that is the difference between reporting on performance and actually managing it.”

The Doha office completes Kaiterra's 2026 expansion in the Gulf. Clients across Qatar will have direct access to project coordination and expertise from a team operating in-region.

About Kaiterra

Founded in Switzerland, Kaiterra is the indoor environmental quality (IEQ) platform for commercial real estate and healthy workplaces, covering air quality, thermal comfort, light and sound. From new construction to existing buildings, Kaiterra's monitors and data platform enable workplace and smart building teams to reduce complaints, improve building performance, meet WELL and LEED requirements, and create a better employee experience. Kaiterra is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, with deployments in landmark buildings including the Empire State Building. Learn more at kaiterra.

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