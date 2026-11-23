MENAFN - ING) USD: Hawkish Fed undercurrent still a dollar support

After several support measures from authorities across Asia, local equity markets are stabilising. This has been helped in part by seeing US equity futures marked 2% higher today. Notably, Friday's US session did not see complete capitulation in equity markets, with defensive sectors like consumer staples posting net gains on the day. However, with a 34% weight in the S&P 500, the 7% fall in the IT sector did most of the damage. Since the current major rally in US equities started in 2022, corrections have tended to be short, sharp affairs. The S&P 500 has now corrected over 12% from its high last month, and some investors may be considering buying the dip.

What would help stabilise equities would be a less aggressive Federal Reserve. Over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent chose his words carefully in saying that "many people believe that they [the Fed] may be making a policy mistake if they overtighten." However, Wednesday's release of the core PCE data for October looks set to come in hot again and maintain solid support for a tightening cycle into 2027. That is why it is probably a little too early to expect much downside for the dollar yet.

Any reversal in the likes of copper or precious metals may suggest that some of the dollar buying pressure has peaked. Until then, however, we expect the defensive currencies of the dollar, yen and Swiss franc to stay in demand.

For today, US S&P PMI business confidence data is expected to come in on the strong side, and we do not see the need for DXY to correct much below the 103.35/50 area.

Chris Turner

CEE: Reasons to remain bearish reasons still in place

This week will be relatively quiet in the CEE region, with attention focused on data from Poland. Today, figures for industrial production, wages, and PPI in Poland for October will be released, followed by retail sales data tomorrow. In the Czech Republic, consumer confidence data is due on Tuesday, and S&P is scheduled to publish a rating review on Friday after the markets close. Last Friday, Moody's upgraded its outlook from negative to stable, and we might see a similar move from S&P this week.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, Czech National Bank Deputy Governor Eva Zamrazilova and Bank Board member Jakub Seidler characterised the recent interest rate hike as a pre-emptive measure against the spillover of energy prices into the broader economy, though they offered little forward guidance regarding the next meeting.

The CEE market has come under significant pressure from global trends, compounded by dovish signals from most central banks in the region. Essentially, all regional currencies tested new local lows on Friday. Following sharp moves over the last two trading sessions and a rally in rates, we might see some relief. However, the global backdrop remains largely unchanged, and in our view, the reasons to remain bearish on CEE currencies persist.

Frantisek Taborsky

EUR: Clinging onto 1.10

Another remarkable feature of last week's FX price action was the very narrow ranges seen in EUR/USD while US tech stocks tanked. Nearly 30bp was priced out of the 2027 Fed tightening cycle last week, but the dollar held its gains pretty well. We felt this was due to the market already being relatively long dollars and a lot of option strike congestion in the 1.0850/0950 area.

This week, EUR/USD has to face another high US October inflation reading on Wednesday, and on Thursday, EU leaders should reach a decision on the next European Central Bank President. According to Polymarket, the contest is over, with Pablo Hernández de Cos given a 96% chance of getting the job. We doubt the euro needs to soften on this much-anticipated outcome and would expect the Chief Economist position to go to a candidate from northern Europe as a counterweight.

For today, look out for the flash PMIs for November. Apart from French business confidence remaining in contraction territory, the rest of the region's confidence is expected to hold up pretty well.

We do not see a strong reason for this EUR/USD correction to go much further than 1.1030 in the short term. But we are moving closer to seasonal dollar weakness, and any close above 1.11 this week would provide much relief to an otherwise weak EUR/USD story.

Chris Turner

CHF: SNB turning a little more hawkish

Over the weekend, Swiss National Bank Vice President Antoine Martin warned that inflation was picking up. He was probably referring to the 1.5% year-on-year reading seen in October. But his remarks do serve as a reminder about whether the SNB can keep rates at zero during a global inflation crisis. Money markets price unchanged SNB policy into year-end, but two hikes are priced in by next September.

We doubt the SNB is ready to hike in December, but we do think it will grow increasingly tolerant of Swiss franc strength, where the franc plays an important role in monetary conditions for a small open economy.

We see downside risks in EUR/CHF over the coming quarters and could see a retest of 0.9125 over the coming weeks.

Chris Turner