MENAFN - KNN India)The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed 15 financial sector reforms to strengthen India's capacity to fund a USD 26.5 trillion economy by 2047, including a permanent liquidity facility for well-governed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), changes to priority sector lending and wider institutional investment in corporate bonds.

The recommendations span banking, NBFCs, capital markets, insurance and financial technology, and come as the government reviews the sector through the six-month High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The committee will examine the long-term capital needs of banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and NBFCs, priority sector lending and digital adoption.

CII estimates that a USD 26.5 trillion economy would require nearly USD 106 trillion in financial assets by 2047, compared with around USD 7 trillion currently. Banking assets would need to grow 3-3.5 percentage points faster than nominal GDP, raising the bank assets-to-GDP ratio from around 1 time to 1.5 times.

“The task now is to build a system that can finance an economy several times its present size by 2047,” CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, stressing the need for deeper long-term capital pools, wider credit access and regulation that keeps pace with financial innovation.

Banking, NBFC and Priority Sector Reforms

CII has proposed a permanent, rule-based liquidity and refinancing window for well-governed NBFCs, which account for around 23 per cent of credit but source nearly 45 per cent of their borrowings from banks. Access would depend on compliance, collateral and eligibility criteria to protect credit flows during market stress.

It has also sought parity with banks in recovery mechanisms by lowering the NBFC threshold under the SARFAESI Act from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 lakh and extending access to debt recovery tribunals, the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits and central fraud registries, subject to safeguards.

On priority sector lending, CII has recommended raising the renewable energy loan limit from Rs 35 crore to Rs 80-100 crore per borrower and including recycling and battery reuse.

Other proposals include aligning small and marginal farmer sub-targets with credit demand, reviewing eligible categories every three to five years and replacing the 2 per cent cap on incremental export credit with a dedicated sub-target covering factoring, export receivables and supply-chain finance.

With the MSME credit gap estimated at Rs 25-30 lakh crore, CII has also proposed making insurance against fire, floods, machinery breakdown and business interruption a standard feature of government-guaranteed MSME loans to reduce non-performing asset risks.

Corporate Bond and Insurance Reforms

CII has called for calibrated exposure for pension funds, insurers and provident funds to corporate bonds rated below AA and longer-tenor instruments. India's corporate bond market accounts for around 15 per cent of GDP, compared with 36 per cent in China and over 80 per cent in South Korea.

Other proposals include extending the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund to below-investment-grade securities, allowing target maturity funds across AA, A and BBB ratings, and setting up a credit enhancement institution for smaller and lower-rated issuers, including NBFCs, outside infrastructure.

In insurance, CII has recommended zero-rating individual health and life policies under GST to allow insurers to claim input tax credit, and aligning their tax computation with IRDAI-prescribed reserves as the sector moves towards Ind AS.

It has also proposed a national catastrophe and climate risk pool combining mandatory cession by primary insurers, catastrophe bonds through GIFT International Financial Services Centre, a sovereign reinsurance backstop and parametric climate insurance.

CII has further sought higher, calibrated investment limits for insurers, banks and financial institutions in alternative investment funds (AIFs), while allowing mutual funds, pension funds and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to participate.

Digital and Institutional Reforms

CII has proposed extending the Account Aggregator framework to public databases, including land records, e-Mandi transactions, MGNREGA records and ration card data, subject to consent safeguards.

It has also recommended raising the voting rights cap in private sector banks from 26 per cent to up to 49 per cent, with governance safeguards, and increasing the foreign investment limit in public sector banks from 20 per cent to 49 per cent.

The industry body said coordinated reforms across financial institutions are necessary to mobilise long-term capital and strengthen the financial system for India's growth ambitions.

(KNN Bureau)