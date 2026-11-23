MENAFN - KNN India)India's combined textile and apparel exports increased by 17.51 percent year-on-year in September 2026, driven by stronger overseas demand, according to data compiled by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

Gujarat's textile clusters also contributed to the growth, supported by demand for yarn and increased sourcing interest from international buyers, as reported by The Times of India.

Textile exports rose 19.87 percent to USD 1,946.93 million in September, compared with USD 1,624.18 million a year earlier. Apparel exports increased 13.68 percent to USD 1,133.90 million from USD 997.48 million.

In rupee terms, textile exports grew by 29.56 percent and apparel exports by 22.87 percent during the month.

Cotton Yarn Exports Support Gujarat's Textile Industry

Bharat Chhajer, former chairman of the Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL), said the growth was visible across key categories, particularly cotton yarn.

“Cotton yarn exports rose by 20 percent in Sept, giving a clear boost to Gujarat's spinning mills,” Chhajer said.

He added that while apparel exports had seen month-to-month fluctuations, the overall outlook remained positive.“After India's FTAs with several countries, more international brands have started sourcing garments from Gujarat and other Indian hubs,” he said.

First-Half Export Performance Remains Mixed

Despite September's growth, exports recorded a mixed performance during April-September 2026. Textile exports increased by 9.05 percent to USD 10,874.80 million, while apparel exports declined by 6.19 percent to USD 7,282.93 million.

Combined textile and apparel exports during the six-month period rose 2.38 percent year-on-year to USD 18,157.73 million, compared with USD 17,735.60 million in April-September 2025. In rupee terms, cumulative exports grew by 12.80 percent.

(KNN Bureau)