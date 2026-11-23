MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio welcomes Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR ) (RFHRF:OTCMKTS ) (9RR:FRA ), for an in-depth discussion of the company's gold and critical minerals exploration projects in Quebec, Canada, and its strategy for advancing these assets into 2027.Renforth Resources is focused on two principal Quebec projects: the Parbec Gold Deposit, located along the prolific Cadillac Break near Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mining complex, and the Victoria polymetallic mineralized structure within the company's extensive Malartic Metals Package. During the interview, Brewster explains how Renforth intends to leverage the potential value of Parbec to support the continued exploration and development of Victoria.The Victoria structure extends approximately 20 kilometers and hosts a combination of nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, platinum, palladium, gold and silver mineralization. Brewster discusses the significance of this mineral assemblage in the context of growing North American demand for critical minerals, the importance of domestic and allied supply chains, and the challenges associated with advancing a large-scale, lower-grade polymetallic resource toward potential economic development.Martin and Brewster examine Renforth's ongoing metallurgical testing programs, the potential for preliminary economic assessments, and the company's disciplined approach to exploration expenditures and financing. Brewster also discusses potential strategic relationships, including her efforts to engage with American government and industry representatives interested in securing future supplies of critical minerals.Looking ahead, Brewster outlines several potential milestones for 2027, including additional metallurgical results, exploration updates, permitting activities and possible drilling at Parbec and Victoria. The conversation highlights Renforth's strategy of potentially monetizing its established gold asset while building the long-term value of its critical minerals portfolio.To hear the complete interview with Nicole Brewster, visit The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio.Listen to the interview:Renforth Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing gold and polymetallic critical minerals projects in Quebec. The company's principal assets include the Parbec Gold Deposit and the Malartic Metals Package, which hosts the Victoria mineralized structure. Additional company information is available at.The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with corporate executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders, providing perspectives on financial markets, natural resources, emerging industries and investment opportunities.Disclosure: Renforth Resources Inc. is a paying sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report. This interview constitutes sponsored content and is presented for informational purposes only. Neither Ellis Martin, The Ellis Martin Report nor Money Talk Radio recommends the purchase or sale of securities. Opinions expressed by the guest are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect those of the programs or their host. Investing in junior resource companies involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified financial professional. Invest at your own risk.About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR) (OTCMKTS:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) is a Canadian junior gold and critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly owned mineral assets in Quebec's prolific Abitibi region.

The company's principal assets include the Parbec Gold Deposit, located along the Cadillac Break immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mining complex, and the Victoria nickel-focused polymetallic deposit within Renforth's district-scale Malartic Metals Package.

Victoria hosts nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc and precious metals mineralization along an approximately 20-kilometer geological structure. Renforth's strategy is to advance and potentially monetize Parbec to support the continued development of Victoria, while pursuing disciplined exploration, metallurgical testing and opportunities to create long-term shareholder value.



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The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.