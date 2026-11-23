DHL Supply Chain Sees 12% Year-On-Year Sustainable Revenue Growth As Companies Transform Their Global Supply Chains
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
This shift is creating new opportunities for DHL Supply Chain, DHL Group's contract logistics business. In the third quarter of 2026, reported revenue increased by 12.0% year-on-year, with growth across all regions: 13.1% in the Americas, 11.7% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and 9.9% in Asia Pacific. Growth spans across sectors including life sciences and healthcare, new energy, technology, retail, consumer, and automotive.
“Supply chain resilience has become a strategic differentiator for many companies,” said Hendrik Venter, CEO, DHL Supply Chain.“Our customers have to manage greater complexity while improving resilience to supply disruptions, productivity, and flexibility. They need long-term partners that understand their industries, can scale proven technology in operations, and have the capability to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions across global markets. The growth we are seeing across regions and sectors shows that this approach is resonating with our customers.”
Investing in capabilities for changing customer needs
DHL Supply Chain continues to invest in identified high-growth markets, long-term partnerships, and strategic sector-specific initiatives. These investments include AI and robotics, automation, and acquisitions.
“Across Asia Pacific, we're seeing customers think much further ahead about their supply chains,” said Javier Bilbao, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.“They want the flexibility to grow, but they also need the confidence that their logistics operations can keep pace. That's why we're investing alongside our customers in the technology, infrastructure and capabilities they need, not just for where their business is today, but for where they want to take it next.”
Recent investments across the region reflect these changing needs. In Australia, DHL Supply Chain has invested €5 million in autonomous case-handling robots at its pharmaceutical-grade facility in Sydney, which serves more than 40 Life Sciences and Healthcare customers. In the Philippines, it is expanding warehousing and logistics services for Terumo and has opened a 5,000 square metre built-to-suit facility in Cebu for Teradyne.
The region's growing semiconductor industry is also driving demand for specialized logistics capacity. The new DHL Chitose Logistics Center in Hokkaido, Japan, is due to begin full operations in February 2027, while in India, a semiconductor logistics facility of up to 40,000 square metres is planned in Dholera, Gujarat.
Automation is another area of growing demand. Customers are using it to improve productivity, increase capacity and make operations more resilient. In Japan, for example, DHL Supply Chain has introduced an automated storage and retrieval system for Baycrew's, building on earlier investments in RFID technology and automated packing lines.
DHL Supply Chain is also adding capacity to support customers as they grow. In Vietnam, it is investing €63 million in the new DHL North Logistics Campus in Hung Yen, with infrastructure designed to support advanced automation as customer needs evolve.
Long-term customer commitments provide secure future growth
The Total Contract Value (TCV) of new customer contracts signed in 2026 is expected to far exceed €8 billion, supported by a qualified pipeline of more than €36 billion. TCV represents the lifetime value of contracts signed during the year rather than annual revenue and provides an indication of business secured for future operations. These commitments are broadly spread across DHL Supply Chain's global regions and sectors, with the Americas expected to account for approximately 45% of 2026 TCV, EMEA 35%, and Asia Pacific 20%.
With operations in more than 55 countries and a contract renewal rate of approximately 90%, DHL Supply Chain is well positioned to pursue its objective of growing a minimum of two percentage points faster than every contract logistics market it operates in.
This is also reflected in Asia Pacific, where strong customer satisfaction is supporting continued growth with existing customers. A record number of customers are expanding their partnerships with DHL Supply Chain into additional markets, building on successful solutions from one market to another. At the same time, larger and more sophisticated automation projects are leading to longer-term customer commitments.
“Our customers are trusting us with critical parts of their business, and we don't take that lightly. Many of them have been growing with us for years and we're now seeing successful partnerships extend into new operations and new markets across the region. That continued trust is one of the strongest signals that we're delivering what our customers need, and it's something we have to keep earning,” added Bilbao.
At a Glance
What is driving DHL Supply Chain's growth?
Companies are reshaping their supply chains in response to geopolitical uncertainty, changing trade patterns, and technological developments. This is driving demand for logistics partners with global reach, industry expertise, and the ability to manage complex supply chain transformations while strengthening resilience and security across markets.
How is this reflected in DHL Supply Chain's business?
DHL Supply Chain reported revenue growth of 12.0% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. Growth was broad-based across all regions, reaching 13.1% in the Americas, 11.7% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and 9.9% in Asia Pacific.
Which sectors are contributing to DHL Supply Chain's growth?
Growth spans several sectors, including life sciences and healthcare, technology, retail, consumer, new energy, and automotive. Expanding customer relationships in pharmaceuticals, specialized logistics for new energy industries, and growing demand from the data center ecosystem illustrate opportunities in sectors undergoing major transformation.
How is DHL Supply Chain investing behind this growth?
DHL Supply Chain is investing in technology and digitalization, infrastructure, and specialized capabilities. This includes AI and robotics, automation, targeted acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to support customers in high-growth markets and sectors.
In Asia Pacific, automation is gaining traction, driven by requirements for greater productivity, capacity, resilience and operational efficiency.
What do long-term customer commitments indicate?
The Total Contract Value (TCV) of new customer contracts signed in 2026 is expected to far exceed €8 billion. TCV represents the lifetime value of these contracts and provides an indication of business secured for future operations. The commitments are geographically diversified, with the Americas expected to account for approximately 45% of 2026 TCV, EMEA 35%, and Asia Pacific 20%.
In Asia Pacific, strong customer satisfaction is driving growth with existing customers, as they are expanding their partnerships with DHL Supply Chain into additional markets, building on successful solutions from one market to another. Larger automation projects are also leading to longer-term customer commitments.
Hashtag: #DHL
DHL – The logistics company for the world DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as“The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.
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Asia Pacific records 9.9% year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 2026 and is expected to account for approximately 20% of 2026 Total Contract Value
New investments across Australia, India, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam expand capacity in key sectors including life sciences and healthcare and technology
Growing demand for automation across Asia Pacific is supporting larger investments and longer-term customer commitments
This shift is creating new opportunities for DHL Supply Chain, DHL Group's contract logistics business. In the third quarter of 2026, reported revenue increased by 12.0% year-on-year, with growth across all regions: 13.1% in the Americas, 11.7% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and 9.9% in Asia Pacific. Growth spans across sectors including life sciences and healthcare, new energy, technology, retail, consumer, and automotive.
“Supply chain resilience has become a strategic differentiator for many companies,” said Hendrik Venter, CEO, DHL Supply Chain.“Our customers have to manage greater complexity while improving resilience to supply disruptions, productivity, and flexibility. They need long-term partners that understand their industries, can scale proven technology in operations, and have the capability to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions across global markets. The growth we are seeing across regions and sectors shows that this approach is resonating with our customers.”
Investing in capabilities for changing customer needs
DHL Supply Chain continues to invest in identified high-growth markets, long-term partnerships, and strategic sector-specific initiatives. These investments include AI and robotics, automation, and acquisitions.
“Across Asia Pacific, we're seeing customers think much further ahead about their supply chains,” said Javier Bilbao, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.“They want the flexibility to grow, but they also need the confidence that their logistics operations can keep pace. That's why we're investing alongside our customers in the technology, infrastructure and capabilities they need, not just for where their business is today, but for where they want to take it next.”
Recent investments across the region reflect these changing needs. In Australia, DHL Supply Chain has invested €5 million in autonomous case-handling robots at its pharmaceutical-grade facility in Sydney, which serves more than 40 Life Sciences and Healthcare customers. In the Philippines, it is expanding warehousing and logistics services for Terumo and has opened a 5,000 square metre built-to-suit facility in Cebu for Teradyne.
The region's growing semiconductor industry is also driving demand for specialized logistics capacity. The new DHL Chitose Logistics Center in Hokkaido, Japan, is due to begin full operations in February 2027, while in India, a semiconductor logistics facility of up to 40,000 square metres is planned in Dholera, Gujarat.
Automation is another area of growing demand. Customers are using it to improve productivity, increase capacity and make operations more resilient. In Japan, for example, DHL Supply Chain has introduced an automated storage and retrieval system for Baycrew's, building on earlier investments in RFID technology and automated packing lines.
DHL Supply Chain is also adding capacity to support customers as they grow. In Vietnam, it is investing €63 million in the new DHL North Logistics Campus in Hung Yen, with infrastructure designed to support advanced automation as customer needs evolve.
Long-term customer commitments provide secure future growth
The Total Contract Value (TCV) of new customer contracts signed in 2026 is expected to far exceed €8 billion, supported by a qualified pipeline of more than €36 billion. TCV represents the lifetime value of contracts signed during the year rather than annual revenue and provides an indication of business secured for future operations. These commitments are broadly spread across DHL Supply Chain's global regions and sectors, with the Americas expected to account for approximately 45% of 2026 TCV, EMEA 35%, and Asia Pacific 20%.
With operations in more than 55 countries and a contract renewal rate of approximately 90%, DHL Supply Chain is well positioned to pursue its objective of growing a minimum of two percentage points faster than every contract logistics market it operates in.
This is also reflected in Asia Pacific, where strong customer satisfaction is supporting continued growth with existing customers. A record number of customers are expanding their partnerships with DHL Supply Chain into additional markets, building on successful solutions from one market to another. At the same time, larger and more sophisticated automation projects are leading to longer-term customer commitments.
“Our customers are trusting us with critical parts of their business, and we don't take that lightly. Many of them have been growing with us for years and we're now seeing successful partnerships extend into new operations and new markets across the region. That continued trust is one of the strongest signals that we're delivering what our customers need, and it's something we have to keep earning,” added Bilbao.
At a Glance
What is driving DHL Supply Chain's growth?
Companies are reshaping their supply chains in response to geopolitical uncertainty, changing trade patterns, and technological developments. This is driving demand for logistics partners with global reach, industry expertise, and the ability to manage complex supply chain transformations while strengthening resilience and security across markets.
How is this reflected in DHL Supply Chain's business?
DHL Supply Chain reported revenue growth of 12.0% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. Growth was broad-based across all regions, reaching 13.1% in the Americas, 11.7% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and 9.9% in Asia Pacific.
Which sectors are contributing to DHL Supply Chain's growth?
Growth spans several sectors, including life sciences and healthcare, technology, retail, consumer, new energy, and automotive. Expanding customer relationships in pharmaceuticals, specialized logistics for new energy industries, and growing demand from the data center ecosystem illustrate opportunities in sectors undergoing major transformation.
How is DHL Supply Chain investing behind this growth?
DHL Supply Chain is investing in technology and digitalization, infrastructure, and specialized capabilities. This includes AI and robotics, automation, targeted acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to support customers in high-growth markets and sectors.
In Asia Pacific, automation is gaining traction, driven by requirements for greater productivity, capacity, resilience and operational efficiency.
What do long-term customer commitments indicate?
The Total Contract Value (TCV) of new customer contracts signed in 2026 is expected to far exceed €8 billion. TCV represents the lifetime value of these contracts and provides an indication of business secured for future operations. The commitments are geographically diversified, with the Americas expected to account for approximately 45% of 2026 TCV, EMEA 35%, and Asia Pacific 20%.
In Asia Pacific, strong customer satisfaction is driving growth with existing customers, as they are expanding their partnerships with DHL Supply Chain into additional markets, building on successful solutions from one market to another. Larger automation projects are also leading to longer-term customer commitments.
Hashtag: #DHL
DHL – The logistics company for the world DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as“The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.
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