Hong Kong AI Robotics Centre Launches One-Day AI Robotics Controller Certification Course With Eduhk And Cyberport As Supporting Partners
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – The Hong Kong AI Robotics Centre (“HKAIRC”) today announced the launch of a one-day intensive AI robotics controller certification course, delivered by HKAIRC with The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) Centre for Knowledge Exchange (CKEx) and Cyberport as supporting partners. The programme combines HKAIRC's technical expertise in AI robotics education, Cyberport's strong AI ecosystem and EdUHK's strong educational foundation to equip participants with practical skills in robotics control, AI applications and robotics education, helping to cultivate future-ready talent for the rapidly growing AI and education sectors.
The course is a one-day career-oriented programme designed to equip participants with practical skills in robot control and applied AI robotics education.
One Course, Two Certificates
Participants who pass the examination and in additional may obtain a joint certificate issued by HKAIRC, Cyberport and EdUHK CKEx, as well as a certificate with endorsement from the China Communications Industry Association, (“CCIA”) -CIIT [ 中國通 信 工業協會 – 通信和 信 息技術創新人才培養工程 ]. Participant information can be verified after passing the exam at for the CCIA certifications. For participant who wants to achieve a talent level certificate issued by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (” MIIT”) [ 工信人才專業能力提升證書 ] have to further complete a 10 hours online course in Putonghua and passed an online examination. HKAIRC can arrange participants to register for the examination with an examination fee. For more information about the two examinations, please refer to appendix.
“We are pleased to launch this certification course with EdUHK CKEx as our supporting partner and Cyberport as our venue sponsor,” said Irene OL Wong, Director at the Hong Kong AI Robotics Centre.“This course bridges technical training with real classroom application, creating a potential pathway for participants to make themselves equipped for the upcoming demand of the AI robotic industry job market. It also solves the problem of cost constraint of over HKD400,000 and space constraint for an individual to afford a first touch on different robots.”
“At CKEx, we are committed to fostering industry-academia-research collaboration, driving innovation, and translating knowledge into meaningful societal impact. We are pleased to support this programme, which combines technical training with practical application, empowering students, future educators, and innovators with the skills and experience needed to thrive in the AI era. Through these initiatives, we aim to nurture future-ready talent and contribute to the advancement of Hong Kong's AI, EdTech, and innovation ecosystem,” said Dr Lemon Kwan, Executive Director of the Knowledge Transfer Office, EdUHK.
“As Hong Kong's digital technology hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to nurturing AI talent and advancing a thriving AI ecosystem. We are pleased to support this programme, which combines technical training with practical application, empowering future educators and innovators while strengthening Hong Kong's development as an international AI and innovation hub,” said Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport.
The programme introduces participants to fundamental AI robotics concepts, including robot control, motion control and practical classroom applications. Beyond technical competencies, it aims to develop a talent pipeline of future teachers, trainers and professionals who can support AI robotics education in primary and secondary schools. The initiative also supports Hong Kong's role as a super-connector by bringing together academia, industry and emerging technology opportunities, enabling young talent to participate in the growing AI robotics ecosystem.”
For more information about the enrolment of the first pilot course on 18 Dec and 19 Dec 2026. Please visit the official enrolment form at .
Appendix: Programme Details
The programme aims to introduce participants to core AI robotics knowledge-with a focus on robot control, motion control and practical classroom application-and to nurture a pipeline of future teachers and trainers who can support AI robotics education in primary and secondary schools. It also seeks to position Hong Kong as a super-connector by linking local university talent with emerging AI robotics training and certification opportunities.
Course Content
The course covers robot control fundamentals, motion control logic, hands-on operation, troubleshooting, on at least one humanoid robot and one robot. It also includes guided practice, a practical challenge, examination preparation, and career pathway sharing.
Format
Hashtag: #HKAIRC #HongKongAIRoboticsCentreAbout the Hong Kong AI Robotics CentreThe Hong Kong AI Robotics Centre (“HKAIRC”) provides technical expertise and training in AI robotics, supporting the development of future-ready talent for AI robotics education. HKAIRC is a member of the strategic alliance of AI Robotics companies in Hangzhou including Agibot, Deep Robotic, Unitree etc. and is selected as the official servicing centre of Engine AI which is famous for the T800 fighting robot. For more information, please visit
About The Education University of Hong Kong, Centre for Knowledge Exchange (CKEx)CKEx serves as a platform to drive the application of EdUHK's research and student innovations, but will also introduce executive and entrepreneurial training workshops on artificial intelligence (AI), while exploring the development of micro-credential programmes to provide industry-relevant learning opportunities.
About Hong Kong CyberportWholly owned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital technology hub and AI accelerator, dedicated to advancing digital economy and AI development while strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. For more information, please visit
About IITCThe Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is a dedicated institution under China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, committed to advancing talent development in the industrial and information technology sectors. The Center focuses on talent evaluation, training, exchange, and related services, building a comprehensive platform that connects government, enterprises, universities, and professionals.
For more information please visit:
About CCIA [中國通訊工業協會-通信和訊息技術創新人才培養工程]The China Communications Industry Association (CCIA) is a research institution under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, dedicated to advancing the development of the information industry. CCIA focuses on industry research, policy consulting, talent training, and related services, building a comprehensive platform that connects government, enterprises, universities, and professionals.
Participant information can be verified after passing the exam at
The course is a one-day career-oriented programme designed to equip participants with practical skills in robot control and applied AI robotics education.
One Course, Two Certificates
Participants who pass the examination and in additional may obtain a joint certificate issued by HKAIRC, Cyberport and EdUHK CKEx, as well as a certificate with endorsement from the China Communications Industry Association, (“CCIA”) -CIIT [ 中國通 信 工業協會 – 通信和 信 息技術創新人才培養工程 ]. Participant information can be verified after passing the exam at for the CCIA certifications. For participant who wants to achieve a talent level certificate issued by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (” MIIT”) [ 工信人才專業能力提升證書 ] have to further complete a 10 hours online course in Putonghua and passed an online examination. HKAIRC can arrange participants to register for the examination with an examination fee. For more information about the two examinations, please refer to appendix.
“We are pleased to launch this certification course with EdUHK CKEx as our supporting partner and Cyberport as our venue sponsor,” said Irene OL Wong, Director at the Hong Kong AI Robotics Centre.“This course bridges technical training with real classroom application, creating a potential pathway for participants to make themselves equipped for the upcoming demand of the AI robotic industry job market. It also solves the problem of cost constraint of over HKD400,000 and space constraint for an individual to afford a first touch on different robots.”
“At CKEx, we are committed to fostering industry-academia-research collaboration, driving innovation, and translating knowledge into meaningful societal impact. We are pleased to support this programme, which combines technical training with practical application, empowering students, future educators, and innovators with the skills and experience needed to thrive in the AI era. Through these initiatives, we aim to nurture future-ready talent and contribute to the advancement of Hong Kong's AI, EdTech, and innovation ecosystem,” said Dr Lemon Kwan, Executive Director of the Knowledge Transfer Office, EdUHK.
“As Hong Kong's digital technology hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to nurturing AI talent and advancing a thriving AI ecosystem. We are pleased to support this programme, which combines technical training with practical application, empowering future educators and innovators while strengthening Hong Kong's development as an international AI and innovation hub,” said Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport.
The programme introduces participants to fundamental AI robotics concepts, including robot control, motion control and practical classroom applications. Beyond technical competencies, it aims to develop a talent pipeline of future teachers, trainers and professionals who can support AI robotics education in primary and secondary schools. The initiative also supports Hong Kong's role as a super-connector by bringing together academia, industry and emerging technology opportunities, enabling young talent to participate in the growing AI robotics ecosystem.”
For more information about the enrolment of the first pilot course on 18 Dec and 19 Dec 2026. Please visit the official enrolment form at .
Appendix: Programme Details
The programme aims to introduce participants to core AI robotics knowledge-with a focus on robot control, motion control and practical classroom application-and to nurture a pipeline of future teachers and trainers who can support AI robotics education in primary and secondary schools. It also seeks to position Hong Kong as a super-connector by linking local university talent with emerging AI robotics training and certification opportunities.
Course Content
The course covers robot control fundamentals, motion control logic, hands-on operation, troubleshooting, on at least one humanoid robot and one robot. It also includes guided practice, a practical challenge, examination preparation, and career pathway sharing.
Format
-
Delivery: By the Hong Kong AI Robotics Centre, with EdUHK CKEx and Cyberport as supporting partners
Format: One-day face-to-face intensive, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with examination
Venue: Concourse, Cyberport 3
Class size: 6 -9 participants per class
Course fee: HK$7,000 per person for EdUHK members; HK$8,800 per person for other participants
Exam Fee for additional IITC certificate: HK$1,000 per person
Hashtag: #HKAIRC #HongKongAIRoboticsCentreAbout the Hong Kong AI Robotics CentreThe Hong Kong AI Robotics Centre (“HKAIRC”) provides technical expertise and training in AI robotics, supporting the development of future-ready talent for AI robotics education. HKAIRC is a member of the strategic alliance of AI Robotics companies in Hangzhou including Agibot, Deep Robotic, Unitree etc. and is selected as the official servicing centre of Engine AI which is famous for the T800 fighting robot. For more information, please visit
About The Education University of Hong Kong, Centre for Knowledge Exchange (CKEx)CKEx serves as a platform to drive the application of EdUHK's research and student innovations, but will also introduce executive and entrepreneurial training workshops on artificial intelligence (AI), while exploring the development of micro-credential programmes to provide industry-relevant learning opportunities.
About Hong Kong CyberportWholly owned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital technology hub and AI accelerator, dedicated to advancing digital economy and AI development while strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. For more information, please visit
About IITCThe Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is a dedicated institution under China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, committed to advancing talent development in the industrial and information technology sectors. The Center focuses on talent evaluation, training, exchange, and related services, building a comprehensive platform that connects government, enterprises, universities, and professionals.
For more information please visit:
About CCIA [中國通訊工業協會-通信和訊息技術創新人才培養工程]The China Communications Industry Association (CCIA) is a research institution under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, dedicated to advancing the development of the information industry. CCIA focuses on industry research, policy consulting, talent training, and related services, building a comprehensive platform that connects government, enterprises, universities, and professionals.
Participant information can be verified after passing the exam at
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