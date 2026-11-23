Unionpay International Showcases Agentic Payments And Financial AI Innovations At Singapore Fintech Festival 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – UnionPay International (UPI) is bringing the future of intelligent payments to the forefront at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026, showcasing its latest advancements in agentic payments, financial artificial intelligence (AI) and integrated digital payment solutions. The showcase reflects UPI's continued commitment to driving financial innovation, strengthening global payment connectivity and building a more seamless and intelligent digital payment ecosystem.
At the heart of UPI's showcase is the growing potential of agentic payments, an emerging innovation that enables AI agents to assist users throughout the payment journey – from discovering products and services to comparing options and facilitating transactions, subject to users' explicit authorisation. By combining intelligent decision-making with secure payment capabilities, agentic payments could transform how consumers interact with digital commerce, offering greater convenience, personalisation and efficiency.
UPI is also highlighting its capabilities in UnionPay Cloud and financial AI, demonstrating how cloud-based infrastructure and AI technologies can support the evolution of financial services, enhance payment experiences and create new opportunities for collaboration across the financial ecosystem.
Complementing these innovations is Nihao China, UPI's integrated digital platform, bringing essential travel services together in one app, including QR-code payments, public transport, maps, eSIM, hotel bookings, tax refunds and translation. By combining payments with everyday travel needs, it aims to offer international visitors a more seamless travel experience in China.
Beyond technological innovation, UPI is strengthening its collaboration with Singapore's financial institutions and payment ecosystem partners through a series of strategic engagements, including two partnership ceremonies with UOB and Debia at SFF 2026. These partnerships reflect the shared commitment to advancing cross-border QR payment interoperability, exploring new opportunities in AI-powered payments and fostering closer connections between the financial ecosystems of China and Singapore.
At this year's SFF, UnionPay, NETS and UOB celebrate the integration of UnionPay QR payment capabilities into UOB TMRW app, and further progress on China-Singapore QR payment interoperability. The upcoming launch of UOB TMRW's QR payment capabilities for UnionPay and Weixin Pay merchant QR payments marks another milestone in expanding convenient cross-border payment options. This add on to the suite of payment products that UnionPay already have with DBS Paylah! and OCBC app. To further enhance the cross-border payment experience, UPI and UOB refreshed the UOB UnionPay Card propositions in October this year, allowing cardholders to enjoy zero foreign currency transaction fees worldwide.
Further advancing its AI payment strategy, UnionPay signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Debia, a Singapore-based acquirer and direct acquiring member of UnionPay International (UPI), licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution. Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to integrate UnionPay's agentic payment capabilities into merchants' new and upgraded smart acquiring systems by default.
With the invitation from our festival organiser GFTN, Chen Yu, Executive Vice President of China UnionPay, also participated in a high-level panel discussion focusing on the evolution of China's QR payment ecosystem, emerging opportunities in payments & credit, the growing role of AI, and the importance of greater financial connectivity.
“The next stage of payments has to be faster and more invisible, but also smarter and more open,” said Chen Yu. He highlighted the growing role of payment capabilities beyond transactions, as they become increasingly integrated into broader services for consumers, merchants and businesses.
Today, more than 200 overseas wallets across 37 countries and regions outside Chinese mainland are connected to UnionPay's network. Across Southeast Asia, UnionPay continues to work with local payment networks to connect domestic QR ecosystems and strengthen cross-border interoperability.
These engagements and partnerships further strengthen Singapore's position as a key regional hub for payment innovation while advancing UnionPay's vision for a more connected and intelligent global payment ecosystem.
Hashtag: #UnionPay
At the heart of UPI's showcase is the growing potential of agentic payments, an emerging innovation that enables AI agents to assist users throughout the payment journey – from discovering products and services to comparing options and facilitating transactions, subject to users' explicit authorisation. By combining intelligent decision-making with secure payment capabilities, agentic payments could transform how consumers interact with digital commerce, offering greater convenience, personalisation and efficiency.
UPI is also highlighting its capabilities in UnionPay Cloud and financial AI, demonstrating how cloud-based infrastructure and AI technologies can support the evolution of financial services, enhance payment experiences and create new opportunities for collaboration across the financial ecosystem.
Complementing these innovations is Nihao China, UPI's integrated digital platform, bringing essential travel services together in one app, including QR-code payments, public transport, maps, eSIM, hotel bookings, tax refunds and translation. By combining payments with everyday travel needs, it aims to offer international visitors a more seamless travel experience in China.
Beyond technological innovation, UPI is strengthening its collaboration with Singapore's financial institutions and payment ecosystem partners through a series of strategic engagements, including two partnership ceremonies with UOB and Debia at SFF 2026. These partnerships reflect the shared commitment to advancing cross-border QR payment interoperability, exploring new opportunities in AI-powered payments and fostering closer connections between the financial ecosystems of China and Singapore.
At this year's SFF, UnionPay, NETS and UOB celebrate the integration of UnionPay QR payment capabilities into UOB TMRW app, and further progress on China-Singapore QR payment interoperability. The upcoming launch of UOB TMRW's QR payment capabilities for UnionPay and Weixin Pay merchant QR payments marks another milestone in expanding convenient cross-border payment options. This add on to the suite of payment products that UnionPay already have with DBS Paylah! and OCBC app. To further enhance the cross-border payment experience, UPI and UOB refreshed the UOB UnionPay Card propositions in October this year, allowing cardholders to enjoy zero foreign currency transaction fees worldwide.
Further advancing its AI payment strategy, UnionPay signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Debia, a Singapore-based acquirer and direct acquiring member of UnionPay International (UPI), licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution. Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to integrate UnionPay's agentic payment capabilities into merchants' new and upgraded smart acquiring systems by default.
With the invitation from our festival organiser GFTN, Chen Yu, Executive Vice President of China UnionPay, also participated in a high-level panel discussion focusing on the evolution of China's QR payment ecosystem, emerging opportunities in payments & credit, the growing role of AI, and the importance of greater financial connectivity.
“The next stage of payments has to be faster and more invisible, but also smarter and more open,” said Chen Yu. He highlighted the growing role of payment capabilities beyond transactions, as they become increasingly integrated into broader services for consumers, merchants and businesses.
Today, more than 200 overseas wallets across 37 countries and regions outside Chinese mainland are connected to UnionPay's network. Across Southeast Asia, UnionPay continues to work with local payment networks to connect domestic QR ecosystems and strengthen cross-border interoperability.
These engagements and partnerships further strengthen Singapore's position as a key regional hub for payment innovation while advancing UnionPay's vision for a more connected and intelligent global payment ecosystem.
Hashtag: #UnionPay
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment