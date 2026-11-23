The 15Th China Innovation And Entrepreneurship Competition-2026 China-ASEAN Specialized Event Final Concludes Successfully
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) NANNING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – On November 19, the Final of the 15th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition-2026 China-ASEAN Specialized Event was successfully held at the Nanning Zhongguancun Innovation Demonstration Base. This Specialized Event was hosted by the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and the Nanning Municipal People's Government, organized by the Yangtze River Delta Center of the MIIT Torch Center and the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, and executed by Nanning Zhongguancun Information Valley Technology Service Co., Ltd.
Li Wenlei, Deputy Chief Engineer of the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Hou Jin, Vice Mayor and Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Nanning Municipal People's Government, Wang Liang, Second-level Inspector of the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Ling Jie, Member of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Liu Shuyi, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Guangxi Committee, Yang Shibiao, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Guangxi ASEAN Technology Transfer Center, Li Xin, Director of Nanning Zhongguancun Information Valley Technology Service Co., Ltd., as well as heads of departments of the Administration for Market Regulation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Nanning Industrial Park Reform and Development Office, the Nanning Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau, the Nanning Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, and the Nanning Municipal Data Bureau, and various departments of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, representatives of financial institutions, and representatives of participating enterprises, totaling 130 people, attended the event.
From intelligent cloud communications, AI shared farms, and embodied intelligence supply chains oriented toward ASEAN, to food & pharmaceutical health projects such as early screening for regionally prevalent diseases, innovative traditional Chinese medicine, and stem cell anti-aging, and further to new materials & new energy projects such as hydrogen power generation, solid-state battery materials, and green zero-waste manufacturing... At the final site, a batch of innovative projects focusing on frontier technologies and possessing industrialization potential took the stage in succession, staging a splendid showcase.
As a specialized competition focusing on China-ASEAN cooperation under the framework of the China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the China-ASEAN Specialized Event has been held for its second edition, with its influence further expanded. Since the launch of this edition, it has attracted more than 130 enterprises and teams to register, including contestants from domestic regions such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as from countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, and also teams from domestic and foreign universities such as Tsinghua University and Universiti Malaya. After preliminary review and selection, 15 enterprise group projects and 5 team group projects competed in the final across three major tracks, namely next-generation IT & AI, food & pharmaceutical health, and new materials & new energy.
During the 8-minute project presentation time, contestants showcased their innovative concepts, core technologies, application prospects, and China-ASEAN cooperation potential. New technologies, new products, and new models appeared one after another, with highlights abound and applause continuing at the site.
A judging panel was jointly formed by senior investors from 7 investment institutions within and outside the region, including Beijing Jingguoguan Technology Service Co., Ltd., Shanghai Befor Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), and Guangzhou GET Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. They asked questions on site regarding key aspects such as core technologies, business models, team structures, product applications, and ASEAN market layout, while also examining the technological innovation, market implementation and commercialization potential of the projects, completing a multi-dimensional comprehensive evaluation of the participating projects. The final site also introduced AI judging for the first time, with the AI judge“Guyu” providing comments and asking questions, and contestants answering on site. The dual review combining AI and human experts made project evaluation more multidimensional and diverse.
After intense competition, the first prizes were ultimately won by the project“Fully Automated High-Throughput Structure Analysis Dark Laboratory Based on Domestically Produced Cryo-Electron Microscopy and Smart L4” by Shuimu Biosciences (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (from the next-generation IT & AI group), the project“Automated Early Cancer Detection Similar to COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Testing” by Changsha Yiling Life Technology Co., Ltd. (from the food & pharmaceutical health group), the project“Development and Industrialization of High-Efficiency, High-Reliability, Wide-Temperature-Range Hydrogen Distributed Power Generation System” by Nanning Anchuang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (from the new materials & new energy group), and the project“AI-Driven Full-Chain Intelligent Design and Green Manufacturing of Porous MOF Materials” by the MOF New Materials Team of Chongqing University (from the team group). The final also simultaneously determined, for the three tracks of the enterprise group and the team group, one second prize each, one third prize each, and two excellence awards each.
A series of promotion and matchmaking activities were also held concurrently during the final. Yang Shibiao, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Guangxi ASEAN Technology Transfer Center, introduced Guangxi's science and technology cooperation platforms and resource layout oriented toward ASEAN, and welcomed more innovative achievements to enter the ASEAN market through Guangxi as a bridge; Li Haiyan, Deputy Section Chief-level Cadre and Third-level Principal Staff Member of the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, gave a detailed promotion on the industrial situation and supporting support in the jurisdiction; Fang Jie, Third-level Researcher of the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, made a summary of the event, hoping to use the event as an opportunity to attract more high-quality innovative projects and talent to gather in the New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone. At the project matchmaking meeting, various departments of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone and investment and financing institutions responded one by one regarding project implementation, investment and financing needs, etc., with lively on-site exchanges and pragmatic and efficient matchmaking. After the event, representatives of participating projects will also visit enterprises in relevant industrial fields of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone on site, to personally experience the local industrial ecosystem and promote precise matchmaking between high-quality projects and investment and financing institutions and industrial resources.
Using the competition as a medium, promoting industry through the competition, and fostering integration through the competition. This Specialized Event uses innovation as a bond to bring together the scientific and technological innovation forces of China and ASEAN countries in Nanning. The frontier technologies and innovative practices of both sides are presented on the same stage, opening a window for mutual learning and mutual reference. Project roadshows, promotion and matchmaking, and on-site inspections are closely linked, accelerating the flow of factors such as technology, capital, talent, and policies, and further broadening the integration channel between the innovation chain and the industrial chain. Innovation and entrepreneurship entities from China and ASEAN use this as a platform to exchange and learn from each other and match resources. The cooperation space between the two sides in technological synergy, achievement implementation, and industrial linkage continues to expand, injecting lasting momentum into regional innovative development.
Li Wenlei, Deputy Chief Engineer of the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Hou Jin, Vice Mayor and Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Nanning Municipal People's Government, Wang Liang, Second-level Inspector of the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Ling Jie, Member of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Liu Shuyi, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Guangxi Committee, Yang Shibiao, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Guangxi ASEAN Technology Transfer Center, Li Xin, Director of Nanning Zhongguancun Information Valley Technology Service Co., Ltd., as well as heads of departments of the Administration for Market Regulation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Nanning Industrial Park Reform and Development Office, the Nanning Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau, the Nanning Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, and the Nanning Municipal Data Bureau, and various departments of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, representatives of financial institutions, and representatives of participating enterprises, totaling 130 people, attended the event.
From intelligent cloud communications, AI shared farms, and embodied intelligence supply chains oriented toward ASEAN, to food & pharmaceutical health projects such as early screening for regionally prevalent diseases, innovative traditional Chinese medicine, and stem cell anti-aging, and further to new materials & new energy projects such as hydrogen power generation, solid-state battery materials, and green zero-waste manufacturing... At the final site, a batch of innovative projects focusing on frontier technologies and possessing industrialization potential took the stage in succession, staging a splendid showcase.
As a specialized competition focusing on China-ASEAN cooperation under the framework of the China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the China-ASEAN Specialized Event has been held for its second edition, with its influence further expanded. Since the launch of this edition, it has attracted more than 130 enterprises and teams to register, including contestants from domestic regions such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as from countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, and also teams from domestic and foreign universities such as Tsinghua University and Universiti Malaya. After preliminary review and selection, 15 enterprise group projects and 5 team group projects competed in the final across three major tracks, namely next-generation IT & AI, food & pharmaceutical health, and new materials & new energy.
During the 8-minute project presentation time, contestants showcased their innovative concepts, core technologies, application prospects, and China-ASEAN cooperation potential. New technologies, new products, and new models appeared one after another, with highlights abound and applause continuing at the site.
A judging panel was jointly formed by senior investors from 7 investment institutions within and outside the region, including Beijing Jingguoguan Technology Service Co., Ltd., Shanghai Befor Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), and Guangzhou GET Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. They asked questions on site regarding key aspects such as core technologies, business models, team structures, product applications, and ASEAN market layout, while also examining the technological innovation, market implementation and commercialization potential of the projects, completing a multi-dimensional comprehensive evaluation of the participating projects. The final site also introduced AI judging for the first time, with the AI judge“Guyu” providing comments and asking questions, and contestants answering on site. The dual review combining AI and human experts made project evaluation more multidimensional and diverse.
After intense competition, the first prizes were ultimately won by the project“Fully Automated High-Throughput Structure Analysis Dark Laboratory Based on Domestically Produced Cryo-Electron Microscopy and Smart L4” by Shuimu Biosciences (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (from the next-generation IT & AI group), the project“Automated Early Cancer Detection Similar to COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Testing” by Changsha Yiling Life Technology Co., Ltd. (from the food & pharmaceutical health group), the project“Development and Industrialization of High-Efficiency, High-Reliability, Wide-Temperature-Range Hydrogen Distributed Power Generation System” by Nanning Anchuang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (from the new materials & new energy group), and the project“AI-Driven Full-Chain Intelligent Design and Green Manufacturing of Porous MOF Materials” by the MOF New Materials Team of Chongqing University (from the team group). The final also simultaneously determined, for the three tracks of the enterprise group and the team group, one second prize each, one third prize each, and two excellence awards each.
A series of promotion and matchmaking activities were also held concurrently during the final. Yang Shibiao, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Guangxi ASEAN Technology Transfer Center, introduced Guangxi's science and technology cooperation platforms and resource layout oriented toward ASEAN, and welcomed more innovative achievements to enter the ASEAN market through Guangxi as a bridge; Li Haiyan, Deputy Section Chief-level Cadre and Third-level Principal Staff Member of the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, gave a detailed promotion on the industrial situation and supporting support in the jurisdiction; Fang Jie, Third-level Researcher of the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, made a summary of the event, hoping to use the event as an opportunity to attract more high-quality innovative projects and talent to gather in the New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone. At the project matchmaking meeting, various departments of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone and investment and financing institutions responded one by one regarding project implementation, investment and financing needs, etc., with lively on-site exchanges and pragmatic and efficient matchmaking. After the event, representatives of participating projects will also visit enterprises in relevant industrial fields of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone on site, to personally experience the local industrial ecosystem and promote precise matchmaking between high-quality projects and investment and financing institutions and industrial resources.
Using the competition as a medium, promoting industry through the competition, and fostering integration through the competition. This Specialized Event uses innovation as a bond to bring together the scientific and technological innovation forces of China and ASEAN countries in Nanning. The frontier technologies and innovative practices of both sides are presented on the same stage, opening a window for mutual learning and mutual reference. Project roadshows, promotion and matchmaking, and on-site inspections are closely linked, accelerating the flow of factors such as technology, capital, talent, and policies, and further broadening the integration channel between the innovation chain and the industrial chain. Innovation and entrepreneurship entities from China and ASEAN use this as a platform to exchange and learn from each other and match resources. The cooperation space between the two sides in technological synergy, achievement implementation, and industrial linkage continues to expand, injecting lasting momentum into regional innovative development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment