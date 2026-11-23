(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) A Dreamy Winter Tale Featuring Big Bear, Little Bear and Their Woodland Friends Unfolds, Alongside Santa's Grotto, Festive Workshops and Exclusive RewardsHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – This Christmas, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct invite visitors into“Dreaming of Christmas”, a storybook world where Big Bear, Little Bear and their woodland friends set out to gather the stars scattered beneath a glowing full moon.



From now until 3 January 2027, the dreamy winter tale unfolds through enchanting installations, playful encounters and festive experiences, with a little Christmas magic waiting around every corner. At the heart of the story lies a simple belief: Christmas is made magical by the kindness we share, the wishes we hold close and the people we bring together. From a visit to Santa's Grotto and the chance to create something special in the Dreamer's Workshop, to seasonal shopping rewards, heartwarming charitable initiatives and musical performances,“Dreaming of Christmas” invites everyone to find their own little piece of wonder this holiday season.



A Moonlit Storybook World Across Two Destinations



The tale follows Big Bear and Little Bear set off on a starlit adventure with their woodland friends, gathering fallen stars at Moonlight Mountain on Christmas Eve, each carrying a little hope for Christmas. Along the way, the stars remind them that the true spirit of Christmas lies in giving, togetherness and the dreams we share. Discover the full story here.



Visitors are invited to follow in the Bears' pawprints through a series of whimsical Christmas scenes. The journey begins in the twinkling forest of Garden Court, where the woodland friends gather beneath the stars, before leading to the charming village of Santa's Grotto, home to storybook houses, where Santa awaits in his library. Explore the Acorn Hutto redeem seasonal treasures. The adventure concludes with a giant storybook and the Wishing Well in Starstreet Precinct, where visitors can pause to make a wish of their own.





Moonlight Mountain



Location: Garden Court, Level LG1



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

A giant, characterful 3D animated moon takes centre stage, its expressive presence casting a gentle glow over an immersive lake where enchanting scenes shimmer across the water. As a raccoon sets off across the lake in its boat, Big Bear and Little Bear sit beside the lake reaching for fallen stars, passing them from paw to paw, while foxes and otters gather as many stars as they can to prepare for Christmas. A winding path leads through a forest of tiny cottages and evergreen trees towards a sparkling, illuminated mountain, with beloved animal friends tucked among the cottages and magical surprises waiting to be discovered along the way.

Santa's Grotto



Location: Level L1 (near Lane Crawford)



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

A charming village of storybook houses with steep rooftops, chimneys and warmly lit windows is home to Santa's Grotto, where a cast of woodland characters awaits Santa's arrival. Outside, Big Bear drifts into a Christmas dream, while inside, a diligent raccoon librarian keeps watch over Santa's magical library. Keep an eye out for a curious rabbit hiding in a quiet corner of the village, hoping to catch sight of a fallen star.

Acorn Hut



Location: Level L1 (near adidas)



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Nestled among the woodland scenery is Acorn Hut. Big Bear shares a Christmas storybook with the squirrels, but the tale doesn't stay on the page. Peek through the window to discover a hidden world where squirrels are busy preparing for a Christmas party.

Dreamer's Workshop



Location: Level L1 (near Repetto)



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

A giant golden star stands beside the Dreamer's Workshop, where an otter adds the finishing touches with magical paint as Little Bear lends a helping paw. With every brushstroke, the star begins to glow, its golden light glowing brighter to light up the storybook world around them.

Dreaming of Christmas Storybook



Location: Park Court, Level L1



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

An oversized storybook brings the Christmas tale to life through animation, as Big Bear, Little Bear and their woodland friends reach out to catch the stars. Step inside the pages and watch as the story unfolds around you.

Wishing Well



Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Beneath a canopy of starlight, the Wishing Well brings a magical world of wonders to life. An otter perches on the edge of the well to make a wish beneath the starry night sky, while another lies inside, happily engrossed in a book. Look a little closer and your reflection becomes part of the scene, drawing you into the story itself.

Floating Dreams



Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Big Bear floats upward on star-shaped balloons from an open storybook, drawing closer to the Christmas dreams that await among the stars above.



Starlight Mountain Lamp

Book of Treasures

Dreamer's Wreath

Decorate a miniature mountain with custom paint textures and layers. When switched on, the lamp projects soft, dreamlike patterns onto surrounding walls.

A storybook-style accessory box with two hidden scenes: a starry night composed on one side, and Santa's cosy library on the other.

A festive wreath featuring little glowing houses and Little Bear beneath the moonlight, made to bring a warm holiday glow to any home.



The Wishkeepers' Christmas Journey – Storybook Musical

Date

19 December 2026 (Sat)

25 December 2026 (Fri)

26 December 2026 (Sat)

Time

2:30 pm – 3:00pm; 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Venue

Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place



Inside Santa's magical library, guests who secured a Santa's Grotto ticket can enjoy a memorable festive photo session and meet-and-greet with Santa Claus. Each ticket comes with a framed printed photo and a jar of sweet treats prepared by The Good Cake as a festive keepsake, with part of The Good Cake's proceeds going towards providing rice for underprivileged seniors.The tradition also serves a charitable purpose. The full amount from ticket sales, with no administrative costs taken out, will go to Operation Santa Claus and St. James' Settlement, carrying the season's spirit of giving to people in need.Tickets are now available exclusively to allmembers (excluding pre-members)* at .*To be eligible to purchase Santa's Grotto tickets, pre-members must have accumulated HK$5,000 or more in eligible annual spending and have upgraded successfully to holdmembership or a higher tier before purchasing tickets. For details on eligibility and membership registration for theLoyalty Programme, please refer to theLoyalty Programme Terms and Conditions:Create heartfelt handmade gifts to brighten the day of someone special. The Dreamer's Workshop offers three craft sessions, each creating a storybook-themed keepsake to share with loved ones. Registration is now open at .The woodland friends at Acorn Hut have been busy giving everyday items a festive new life. From now until 3 January 2027, members of the Pacific Place Loyalty Programme –who accumulate HK$3,000 or more in same-day electronic spending can redeem an upcycled Mini Lamp featuring Big Bear and Little Bear. The lamps come in three blind boxes versions, so the character inside remains a surprise until opened.Each lamp is made from Type 1 PET plastic gathered during the“From Plastic to Magic” Recycling Drive in September 2026. Visitors, office tenants and residents across the Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct communities took part, collecting over 3,200 plastic bottles that have now been transformed into limited-edition, sustainable festive gifts.Redemption period: Now until 3 January 2027Redemption time: 11am – 10pmRedemption location: Level L1 (near adidas)Throughout the season, Pacific Place's signature festive rewards recognise same-day electronic spending bymembers with exclusive shopping e-Vouchers and gourmet gifts from La Maison du Chocolat and Venchi, plus extra rewards specially for eligible Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercardholders. Stay tuned and check out the latest details at:On selected weekends and public holidays in December, live performances bring the campaign's magical tale from the page to the stage. Gather around the giant Dreaming of Christmas Storybook to embark upon a heartwarming musical journey, where three brave wishkeepers set out on a quest to restore the light of Christmas. Weaving together spirited theatrical acting, expressive dance and uplifting renditions of beloved festive melodies, the interactive performance invites the audience to help restore the missing stars of Hope, Love, and Joy-guiding every holiday wish home.As the story unfolds across Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct,“Dreaming of Christmas” invites visitors of all ages to celebrate the season through moments of wonder, togetherness and joyful discovery. This Christmas, step into a storybook world where the love of all things Christmas come to life. This is the place where all your best wishes come true.For more high-resolution images, please download them here.#PPDreamingOfChristmas #DreamUnderStars #StarryWishesAtPP