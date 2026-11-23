MENAFN - USA Art News), the first Anglican church constructed in Chile and on South America's west coast, will soon transform into a museum. This initiative will highlight the significant contributions ofto, the port city.

As part of a 50-year lease agreement with the Anglican Episcopal Church Corporation of Valparaíso, the cathedral's neighbor, Destino Valparaíso, will manage, restore, and conserve the historic building. The agreement is set to begin on November 30. Extensive restoration work is planned for St Paul's roof, floors, pews, and stained-glass windows, a project anticipated to last for at least a year. The church was inaugurated in 1858, designed by English engineer William Henry Lloyd, who worked on the Valparaíso-Santiago railway.

“The church was deteriorating and, as a historic monument, was in poor condition,” said Eduardo Dib Maluk, executive director at Destino Valparaíso, to The Art Newspaper.“We felt the need to restore it and develop a business model like the one we have at Destino Valparaíso.”

The Dib family acquired the building that now houses Destino Valparaíso in 2016. This site, formerly the German School of Valparaíso, is also a historic monument and now functions as the Immigrant Museum, which opened last year. The Immigrant Museum has become the most visited attraction in an area designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2003. Dib plans to integrate technology and design into the new museum at St Paul's, mirroring efforts at the old German School. He clarified that the new museum“won't be an extension of the Immigrant Museum. It will highlight the milestones achieved by the British, who shaped the Valparaíso that was known until the 20th century.” Valparaíso was a 19th-century technological hub, home to Chile's first bank, observatory, and stock exchange.

Due to Catholic restrictions on other religions at the time, St Paul's was built in a discreet Neo-Gothic style, lacking a main door, spire, cross, or bell tower, and featuring small windows. Its interior includes laminated Oregon pine beams and a Morris & Co. stained-glass window. The church's organ, crafted by Forster and Andrews in England, arrived in 1902 and was repaired in 1910 after a 1906 earthquake. Known as the Queen Victoria Memorial Organ, it has facilitated weekly concerts for the past 35 years.

Over time, much of Valparaíso's British community moved to Viña del Mar or Santiago, leading to reduced funding for St Paul's. Lynn Gray, a member of the cathedral's managing board, commented:“This church requires a lot of maintenance and repairs because of the earthquakes. It's very reassuring to be able to keep its heritage alive.” Under the agreement, St Paul's will continue to host services such as pastor ordinations, weddings for British community members, and the Remembrance Service in November.

Source: The Art Newspaper