MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) underscored the need to build on the outcomes of the Qatar-Germany Economic Dialogue held in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia by forging new investment and industrial partnerships and turning agreements into tangible projects.

HE Deputy Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al-Thani said the association's participation in the dialogue reflected its commitment to supporting the State's economic priorities, strengthening the presence of Qatari companies in international forums and deepening their ties with German industrial and investment institutions.

He said the next phase should translate agreements and understandings into concrete economic projects, drawing on the financial resources, investment capabilities and management expertise of Qatari companies and the advanced industrial and technological capabilities of their German counterparts to create tangible value for both economies.

HE Sheikh Dr. Khalid Al-Thani noted that Qatar has built a strong private sector over several decades, with extensive experience in delivering major projects and managing diversified investments. This has positioned Qatari companies to pursue advanced international partnerships across a broad range of sectors, including industry, energy, financial services, technology, healthcare and infrastructure.

He stressed that cooperation with German companies should extend beyond trade and traditional agency arrangements to encompass industrial and technology localization in Qatar, joint ventures, research and development, and investment in advanced industries.

He also highlighted the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia as an important economic partner for Qatar, given its advanced industrial base and expertise in engineering, energy, advanced materials and technology. He said establishing an economic office for the state in Doha would help accelerate business engagement between the two sides and identify new opportunities for cooperation and investment.

For his part, Omar Hussain Alfardan, a member of the Qatari Businessmen Association, described Qatar-Germany relations as a successful model of cooperation between two economies with complementary strengths. He said Qatar has substantial investment capabilities and growing expertise in project and asset management, while Germany has a leading industrial and technological base and a highly developed institutional business environment.

He said the next phase offers significant scope for Qatari and German companies to expand cooperation in industrial, real estate, tourism and hospitality, as well as advanced technology, financial services and healthcare.

Alfardan also underscored the importance of direct economic engagement in strengthening investor confidence, noting that dialogue with leading German companies can help identify new prospects and build institutional relationships that translate investment interest into concrete projects and partnerships.

The Qatar-Germany Economic Dialogue brought together a broad range of strategic sectors, from finance, energy and investment to industry, defense, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, alongside trade and wider business cooperation. The breadth of the discussions underscored the considerable potential for a deeper economic partnership and laid the groundwork for translating shared interests into concrete projects, investment opportunities and long-term partnerships that deliver lasting value for both countries.