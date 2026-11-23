MENAFN - Gulf Times) Art Basel has unveiled reimagined public program for its second edition with major commissions by Buro Koray Duman and Bidoun with Farah Al Qasimi.

In its press release, Art Basel has said that alongside core gallery presentations, the second edition of Art Basel Qatar features a new, reimagined and expansive public program centered around two major site-responsive commissions that bring together diverse voices and perspectives around the show's curatorial theme between.

Art Basel Qatar 2027 is presented in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, with Visit Qatar as the fair's Lead Partner, the press release has added.

The Special Projects program for Art Basel Qatar 2027 is presented in a new framework and format with two monumental, site-specific interventions.

Conceived as immersive environments, the projects will activate Barahat Msheireb and the Doha Design District Atrium as points of convergence for the fair, connecting its two iconic locations.

The projects are designed by renowned architect Buro Koray Duman, working with Heenat Salma, a Caravan Earth Foundation eco-farm; and pioneering publisher and collective Bidoun in collaboration with Farah Al Qasimi.

These immersive projects will anchor the fair's wide-ranging public program with talks, public performances, film screenings, and activations taking place throughout the week.

The fair brings together galleries from 37 countries and territories, including 16 making their Art Basel Qatar debut. Showcasing works by 79 international artists, with half of them hailing from across the MENASA region, this edition affirms Art Basel Qatar's position as the region's premiere art show, expanding the reach of its art market and building connections between local, regional, and international artists, galleries, collectors and institutions.

Art Basel Qatar 2027 signals the evolution in the fair's long-term vision, with the launch of the Collectors Majlis program in October 2026 that will run beyond this fair cycle, offering locally based collectors masterclasses and workshops alongside invitation-led encounters, cultural experiences, collection visits, salons, and practical sessions.

Chief Artistic Officer and Global Director Art Basel Fairs Vincenzo de Bellis has said, "With its second edition, Art Basel Qatar develops an approach that looks beyond the fair itself, paying close attention to the relationships and conversations that can be cultivated around it. Through the Collectors Majlis, we want to encourage deeper engagement with collecting and contemporary art practices."

"Alongside this, we've refreshed our public initiatives with Special Projects designed to open the fair to wider audiences and create new points of connection across Qatar's institutional landscape," Vincenzo de Bellis has added. "For us, this edition is an opportunity to think about what Art Basel Qatar can contribute beyond an annual gathering: how it can support artistic production and remain connected to the communities and institutions around it."

In turn, Artistic Director Wassan Al Khuhairi has said, "This year, I wanted to build the show around spaces for gathering and collective experience. By bringing the Special Projects to Barahat Square and the Doha Design District atrium, we're opening new and exciting ways for the public to engage with Art Basel Qatar."

Art Basel reimagined public program