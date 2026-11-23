MENAFN - Gulf Times) Korean Medical Center has announced the appointment of Dr. Saif Al-Azzawi as Senior Consultant in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, further strengthening the center's medical expertise and reinforcing its commitment to delivering specialized plastic surgery services in accordance with the highest medical standards.

Dr. Al-Azzawi brings extensive experience in plastic surgery and has received several awards in recognition of his expertise. He underwent specialized training in the United Kingdom and Australia, where he completed advanced fellowship programs in body contouring and liposuction.

His areas of expertise include rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and face and neck lifts, as well as a wide range of breast aesthetic procedures, including techniques that utilize the patient's own breast tissue and corrective surgery for previous breast procedures. He also specializes in liposuction, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), and body contouring, including aesthetic procedures following significant weight loss.

During consultations, Dr. Al-Azzawi is committed to discussing the most appropriate surgical and non-surgical options for each patient, taking into consideration their individual needs and expectations. His approach prioritizes patient safety while aiming to achieve natural-looking, balanced, and harmonious results.

Korean Medical Center