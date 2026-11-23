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Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris, Doha has concluded the first session of its Leading a Sustainable Energy Transition Specialization, bringing together executive leaders to examine the strategic challenges shaping the global energy landscape.

Held in Doha from November 15 to 19, the session explored how governments and businesses are navigating the interconnected priorities of energy security, economic growth and decarbonisation. The session built on more than a decade of HEC Paris delivery of the Specialisation in Doha, dating back to 2012.

Part of the HEC Paris Executive MBA, the Specialisation combined academic insight, practical exercises and direct engagement with senior figures from the energy sector. Participants examined developments across renewable energy, batteries and hydrogen, alongside the dynamics of energy markets, contracts, price formation, investment, regulation, and climate and energy policy.

Led by Jean-Michel Gauthier, Professor of Finance at HEC Paris and Academic Director of the Leading a Sustainable Energy Transition Specialization, the Doha session focused primarily on the perspectives of energy producers and producing countries. Drawing on 30 years of experience across industry, consulting and academia, Gauthier guided participants through global energy and climate scenarios to 2050, oil markets, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), project financing, crisis management and the changing geopolitics of energy.

Gauthier said,“Energy transition is not simply about replacing one source of energy with another. It is transforming markets, investment models, supply chains, and geopolitical relationships. Its implications extend far beyond the energy industry. Business leaders increasingly need to understand how energy security, climate objectives, technology, finance, and geopolitics interact if they are to make informed strategic decisions. The Specialization is designed to give them that broader perspective while exposing them to the realities and complexities of managing the transition.”

The academic sessions were complemented by contributions from senior representatives across the regional energy sector, providing participants with perspectives on the strategic and operational considerations shaping the industry. Antoine Delafargue, Managing Director, Exploration & Production Qatar and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Qatar, discussed the company strategy in the Middle East, spanning oil and gas and renewables. Haider Alabdulaal, Advisor, Policy and Strategic Planning at Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy, addressed the geopolitics of the Middle East.

Former Minister of Energy and Industry of the State of Qatar and former Chairman of Qatar Petroleum, now QatarEnergy, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada led a session on GCC energy policy, drawing on more than 35 years of experience in the sector. Participants also heard from CEO of Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC), Fahad Mohammed Al-Khater. HEC Paris Associate Professor Joseph Nehme led sessions on the financing and management of complex, multi-stakeholder energy projects, as well as crisis management.