MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Motorists who tint or use any means to obscure their vehicle windows without obtaining prior written permission from the authorised licensing authority risk a QR2,000 penalty.

The Ministry of Interior in a social media post said that the newly introduced Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026, Article 76, paragraph 2, prohibits motorists from using any method to conceal or obscure vehicle glass without written authorisation from the licensing authority.

The Ministry noted that motorists must also comply with the conditions and requirements stipulated in the Executive Regulations of the Traffic Law.

Motorists are therefore advised to obtain the necessary approval before tinting their vehicle windows to avoid penalties as the settlement amount for the violation is QR2,000.