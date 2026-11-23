MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Acclaimed Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das has described the Creative Excellence Award she received at the Doha Film Festival 2026 as particularly meaningful, saying the honour has renewed her confidence in independent cinema at a time when filmmakers pursuing socially conscious storytelling face increasing challenges.

Speaking exclusively to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the festival, Das expressed her appreciation for the recognition in Qatar, describing it as an important endorsement of her artistic journey and commitment to films that explore human experiences and social realities.

The filmmaker said the award came at a crucial moment in her career, particularly as she prepares to embark on a new independent production amid difficulties securing financial backing.

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“I think it's significant because of where I am in my life right now, where independent cinema is, where people like me are being placed, where there is so much of mainstream and a particular kind of cinema that is getting a lot more space,” Das said.

She noted that recognition from a prestigious international film festival was especially encouraging for filmmakers whose creative choices do not always receive widespread commercial attention.

“When you honour somebody's choices in life, you honour cinema with conscience,” she said, adding that recognising work that does not always receive sufficient visibility reaffirms her belief in the importance of meaningful storytelling.

Reflecting on the timing of the award, Das said receiving the invitation from the Doha Film Festival during a challenging period was particularly reassuring, as it demonstrated continued appreciation for the kind of cinema she has championed throughout her career.

She also used the occasion to encourage audiences in Qatar and across the Gulf region to embrace independent films and take advantage of the opportunities offered by international film festivals.

According to Das, independent cinema provides audiences with perspectives and experiences that extend beyond conventional entertainment.

“Don't think festival films are difficult to understand or are too slow or may not be as entertaining,” she said.

“They are such a window into the world, into different experiences, and they are very engaging.”

The filmmaker stressed that cinema has the power to reflect reality, raise difficult questions and encourage audiences to examine their own lives and societies.

She acknowledged that independent filmmakers often receive less public recognition than mainstream actors, particularly among younger audiences who may be unfamiliar with their work. Das therefore urged film enthusiasts to explore diverse cinematic offerings, whether through festivals, streaming platforms or traditional cinemas.

“Please go watch different kind of films wherever you are, whether in festivals, on OTT, on theatres, because without audiences, independent cinema will not survive,” she said.

Das revealed that she is preparing to shoot her next film in January, with a possible release towards the end of 2027. The upcoming production, which explores marriage and relationships, will address universal themes that resonate with audiences across cultures and societies.

However, she acknowledged that independently financing the project has presented considerable challenges.“It's not been easy to raise funds for it. And this time I'm producing it independently,” she said.

Das explained that while her previous two films had studio backing, she had decided to pursue greater creative independence with her latest project, despite the financial and logistical difficulties involved.“For more freedom, you have more challenges. But it's worth the journey,” she added.