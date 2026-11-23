MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

In a reception room here where chandeliers abounded and women less so, top collectors of President Donald Trump's novelty crypto token gathered to graze on fall harvest salad and filet mignon.

Some wore rented tuxes. At least one wore a red cap. A pump-up dancer in a Trump mask greeted them. VIP guests received gold-tone Trump diver watches and Trump-branded "Victory” fragrances at his Northern Virginia golf club, where they rubbed shoulders with retired athletes Floyd Mayweather and Tristan Thompson. Mentalist Lior Suchard claimed to read their minds.

Trump spoke for about 40 minutes. He predicted Wall Street would increasingly embrace crypto currencies and called for Congress to pass legislation establishing federal rules for digital assets - a measure that previously failed because Democrats objected to ethics exceptions for Trump and his family.

He took questions from the group, including from a Chinese woman who asked for his favorite Chinese dish. He didn't specify. He also sidestepped a question about how Viktor Orban's loss in Hungary would affect the U.S. relationship with that country. He praised Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and declined to criticize Elon Musk for disavowing MAGA. He repeated that he would support former CEO Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia.

In response to a question about the situation in Haiti, Trump began criticizing Somali immigrants in Minnesota. And when one attendee urged Trump to run for a third term, he said the Constitution was clear that he could not.

The value of Trump's meme coin has crashed, as most meme coins do. The digital assets are a way of monetizing attention, usually highest at their debut. This dinner was an effort to rustle up more interest, but a Washington Post analysis showed a seat could be secured for as little as $518, compared to $55,000 for the first gala in May 2025.

In the interim, his popularity plummeted, young men deserted him, and his party suffered its biggest midterms defeat in 52 years.

While most investors in the coin lost money, Trump reported earning $635 million from the meme coin last year.

When Trump announced the venture on the cusp of his second inauguration, Democrats and ethics experts decried it as a cash grab that could present an opportunity for lobbyists and favor-seekers to pay him off.

The venture has been enormously lucrative for Trump, though the feared market for presidential influence is less clear.

The buyers have been mostly Trump fans and crypto enthusiasts, sometimes both, according to attendees. Organizers and attendees said no one received individual time with the president at Sunday's event.

The meme coin was the latest thing - this time a virtual one - for Trump to put his name on and sell, coming after skyscrapers, clubs, neckties, a magazine, an airline, gold sneakers and a business seminar that paid $25 million to settle fraud claims. A company called Celebration Cards pays Trump to use his name for the crypto venture.

"Nobody seemed disappointed about the midterms or the price of the token,” said Morten Christensen, a crypto investor who attended Sunday's dinner and met people there from countries including China, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. "It was fun to be there.”