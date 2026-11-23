MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Seoul: Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung overhauled his foreign policy and security lineup in a medium-scale cabinet reshuffle on Monday, eyeing acceleration of policy implementation.

Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was nominated to lead the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to the presidential Blue House. If confirmed, she will become the first female NIS chief since the agency's predecessor, the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, was established.

Deputy Presidential National Security Adviser Lim Woong-soon was tapped as minister of foreign affairs, and former senior presidential secretary for political affairs, Hong Ihk-pyo, was nominated as minister of unification.

Han Jun-ho, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, was named minister of the interior and safety, and Kang Yu-jung, presidential office's chief spokesperson, was nominated as minister of culture, sports and tourism.

The reshuffle focused on injecting fresh vitality into state affairs through new, forward-looking leadership, while further accelerating the policy implementation and delivering tangible results for the public, Lim Kwang-hyun, presidential chief of staff, told a press briefing.

All five nominees must undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings before their official appointment.