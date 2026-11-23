MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport, in coordination with Mowasalat (Karwa), has announced the start of the second phase of electric robotaxis test operation.

Phase 2 trials will be carried out in Doha. It features the test run of two level-4 electric robotaxis for 12 months in specific routes previously mapped and approved by the MOT: Old Doha Port, Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), Souq Waqif, West Bay, and Sheraton Doha Hotel, till the end of the Diplomatic Street across the Corniche.

This is a significant step that reflects the progress achieved in developing the smart transportation ecosystem in Qatar while keeping pace with latest technological advancements and innovative solutions in the industry.

Embarking on the second phase follows the successful first-phase trial operations, which yielded results that exceeded the initial targets. The cumulative distance covered in autonomous driving mode neared one million kilometers-surpassing the 500,000-kilometer goal-while performance and safety indicators confirmed the system's readiness to advance to the second phase of the trials.

The autonomous vehicles used in the trials use advanced technologies, including sophisticated sensor systems (LiDAR), radar, cameras, and integrated platforms for operating and managing the autonomous transportation system. These technologies enable the vehicles to navigate various traffic conditions within the approved tryout zone, ensuring the necessary level of safety for passenger. Furthermore, operations are continuously monitored by the MOT and Mowasalat (Karwa) through a control center staffed by qualified remote operators (RO), in compliance with established safety requirements. And as an extra precautionary measure, a supervisor is seated inside each vehicle, in the front passenger seat rather than the driver's, to interfere if necessary.

Actively coordinating with Karwa and relevant state authorities, the MOT is committed to implementing the second phase as per the terms and regulations it had established, to ensure adherence to traffic and operational safety standards and data protection protocols, while continuing to evaluate performance through a gradual, well-considered framework that paves the way for future expansion of autonomous driving applications.

Launching this new phase marks a significant milestone in the development of Qatar's transportation ecosystem, aimed at providing smarter, more efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions. It also reflects MOT's commitment to embracing innovation and modern technologies that can contribute to delivering an integrated, safe, and sustainable transportation ecosystem in step with MOT Strategy and the QNV 2030 goals.