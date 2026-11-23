MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has won six awards across four categories at the 2026 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical and Educational Sciences, highlighting the achievements of its students, teachers, educational professionals and schools.

The awards recognise outstanding performance in the education sector and reflect the capabilities of Qatar's national education system and its efforts to nurture talent and promote excellence across educational institutions.

In the Outstanding Student category, the winners were Abdullah Hamad Mohammed Amer Al Qahtani of Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys and Raseel Thunayan Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi of Al Bayan Secondary School for Girls.

Khalid Saleh Hamad Kharshan Al Qahtani of Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys won the Outstanding Educational Professional award, while Shaikha Mohsen Al Shammari of Al Nahda Primary School for Girls received the Outstanding Teacher award.

In the institutional category, Fatima Al Zahra Preparatory School for Girls and Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Preparatory School for Boys were recognised as Outstanding Schools.

The achievement was supported by the coordinated efforts of the local award team at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, headed by award coordinator Fatima Ali Al Malki. The team included four members from the Department of Curriculum and Learning Resources, alongside a number of educators and specialists from the education sector and the ministry.

They worked on evaluating submitted applications and providing specialised guidance and advice to help participants improve the quality of their entries and strengthen their competitiveness.

The ministry said the achievement reflects the success of Qatar's education policies and its continued efforts to empower educational professionals and support talented students. It also reinforces the presence and competitiveness of Qatar's educational institutions at regional and international levels.