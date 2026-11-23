MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Scouts and Guides Association organised a camp for girl guides from expatriate community schools, bringing together 130 participants at the“For Each Spring a Flower” camp in Al Dhakhira under the theme“Here, Leadership Blossoms”.

The camp featured a variety of scouting and guiding workshops, practical training sessions and recreational activities aimed at developing the participants' leadership, teamwork and practical skills.

The programme opened with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a flag-raising ceremony. The participants were then divided into groups comprising guides from different schools, who took turns participating in various training stations.

The programme also featured a“Young Media Personality” workshop, which provided participants with an opportunity to practise public speaking and develop their communication skills. Other workshops focused on table setting and outdoor cooking, introducing the guides to practical skills and everyday tasks. The camp also included a range of recreational competitions and group games, including memory games, tic-tac-toe and ball games. The programme concluded with a collective clean-up of the camp site, community service and environmental responsibility.