Ministry Of Public Health Recalls Two Batches Of Wellvalens Carnizinc Tablets
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the recall of two batches of Wellvalens Carnizinc Tablets.
The recall follows tests conducted by the Ministry's laboratories, which found the products to be non-compliant with the required quality specifications.
The affected batches are 12.25.02 and 12.26.02.Read Also
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