MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the recall of two batches of Wellvalens Carnizinc Tablets.

The recall follows tests conducted by the Ministry's laboratories, which found the products to be non-compliant with the required quality specifications.

The affected batches are 12.25.02 and 12.26.02.

Qatar's inward FDI rises 5.2% to record QR180.6bn Fireworks show scheduled at Place Vendôme on Thursday Qatar International Art Festival set to draw artists from 51 nations in December

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