MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Grand Mufti of Poland, Sheikh Tomasz Miśkiewicz, has praised Qatar's Jabal Thaileeb residential project, describing it as an impressive initiative and a pioneering concept, during a visit to the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Polish Grand Mufti, who is also Chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council in Poland, to learn about Qatar's endowment sector, its history, development, legal framework and administrative structure.

During his tour, he was briefed on the systems for receiving endowment contributions and the work of the Endowers Affairs Centre. He also viewed models of several endowment projects, including the Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani Endowment Library, the Sheikha Moza bint Mohammed Centre for the Holy Quran and Da'wah, and the Jabal Thaileeb residential project.

Sheikh Miśkiewicz commended the diversity of Qatar's endowment projects and their architectural designs, particularly highlighting Jabal Thaileeb as an outstanding development. Assistant Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments Abdullah Mohammed Al Meer, presented the project's features, describing it as the largest residential endowment development in Qatar.

Located in Lusail City, the project comprises 25 residential buildings containing 881 apartments of different sizes, designed to accommodate both small and large families while ensuring spacious living areas, privacy and high standards of construction.

The development covers a residential area of approximately 68,999 square metres, with a total built-up area exceeding 192,575 square metres. It also includes extensive parking facilities to ensure smooth traffic movement and convenience for residents and visitors.

Beyond residential accommodation, the project incorporates a range of community and service facilities designed to create an integrated living environment. These include a grand mosque capable of accommodating large congregations during daily prayers and special occasions, as well as a centre dedicated to teaching the Holy Quran to female students.

The development will also feature a social and recreational club with dedicated spaces for sports and family activities, modern sporting facilities including squash courts and indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a kindergarten to meet the needs of families within a safe and integrated environment. Currently under construction, Jabal Thaileeb follows an architectural vision combining classical design with contemporary elements, in harmony with Lusail's urban identity.

The project reflects the General Directorate of Endowments' approach to developing balanced urban communities that integrate housing with social and community services, while strengthening the role of endowments as a sustainable development tool contributing to long-term quality of life.

The Grand Mufti was received by Jassim Hassan Bouhazza, Director of the Endowment Funds Department; Mohammed Abdullah Al Harmi, Director of the Investment Department; and Ghanem Abdul Latif Al Rumaihi, Head of the Marketing Section.