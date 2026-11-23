MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a Qatar Foundation partner university, will showcase innovative uses of bamboo through its Interior Design programme and Anthro-Tech Atelier at Heenat Salma Farm's Winter Bazaar from November 25 to 30.

Titled Bamboo: The Tradition of the Future, the exhibition brings together 27 senior Interior Design students, 11 alumni from the 2023 and 2025 graduating classes, and works by international artists and designers.

The collaboration explores how traditional materials and architectural knowledge can inform sustainable construction practices in Qatar. Bamboo, once used in traditional Qatari architecture and interior design, has gradually been overlooked in modern construction.

Dr. Johan Granberg, co-principal investigator of Anthro-Tech Atelier and associate professor of Interior Design at VCUarts Qatar, said bamboo has significant potential in the region, including the possibility of being grown in wastewater facilities.

The exhibition provides students and alumni with opportunities to experiment with the material and explore its applications in contemporary design.

Dr. Byrad Yyelland, the lab's co-principal investigator and associate professor of Social Sciences, said more than 20 students have participated in the Atelier's bamboo-related films and constructions, while three design studios have explored its technical and cultural dimensions.

For the exhibition, students and alumni developed three future scenarios incorporating bamboo into the Qatari context.

Among the projects is The Living Playground by senior student Shaima Al-Hashmi, which reimagines a children's play space combining plants, climbing nets, swings and shaded areas within a modular bamboo structure.

Another project, The Print Garden by senior student Ouiame Moussalik, presents a contemporary bookstore concept using bamboo columns, diagonal braces, curved displays and natural lighting to create an immersive environment.

Architect Kristof Crolla also contributes exhibition panels documenting four bamboo structures in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Bali, highlighting the integration of digital modelling, augmented reality and traditional craftsmanship.