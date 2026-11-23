Doha Zoo To Welcome Visitors Again In Q3 2027
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah today inspected the Doha Zoo rehabilitation project ahead of its planned reopening in the third quarter of 2027.
During the visit, the Minister and accompanying officials reviewed the project's plans and designs, which aim to preserve the zoo's distinctive identity and character while upgrading its facilities and services.The rehabilitation project seeks to restore the zoo as a family-friendly destination, bringing together cherished memories across generations with opportunities for exploration, learning and discovering the world of animals.
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